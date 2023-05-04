“We are against LGBT”; Erdogan fuels culture wars amid tight election competition

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AFP) — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a fresh attack on Turkey’s LGBTQ community on Thursday in a bid to rally his conservative voters ahead of a tight May 14 election.

Turkey’s longest-serving leader has campaigned tirelessly since recovering from a health crisis that sidelined him for three days last week.

Polls show the 69-year-old is neck and neck with left-wing secular leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in one of Turkey’s most important electoral races in its post-Ottoman history.

Erdogan’s campaign is crippled by a raging economic crisis and discontent over the government’s response to the February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in southeastern Turkey.

He retaliated with daily attacks on the West and the opposition’s support for liberal causes such as LGBTQ and women’s rights.

Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms

“We are against LGBT people,” Erdogan said at a rally in the Black Sea town of Giresun on Thursday.

File: A Turkish policeman arrests a protester during a Pride march in Istanbul on June 26, 2022. (KEMAL ASLAN/AFP)

“Family is sacred to us. A strong family means a strong nation. No matter what they do, God is enough for us.

“Culture Wars”

His comments came a day after a court handed down a 10-month suspended sentence to one of Turkey’s biggest pop stars for joking on stage about religious schools.

The star – known by her stage name Gulsen – will not go to jail unless she commits another offence.

The case fueled the culture wars being waged across Turkey. Erdogan himself graduated from such a school.

Gulsen has also been a strong supporter of LGBTQ rights in the predominantly Muslim but officially secular nation of 85 million.

File: Turkish pop star Gulsen performs during a concert in Aydin, Turkey on March 27, 2022. (DEPO PHOTOS/AFP)

Kilicdaroglu and his six-party coalition avoided engaging in a war of words with the Turkish leader and tried to focus on their messages.

These include healing Turkey’s social divisions among its myriad cultural and religious communities.

The 74-year-old also pledged to restore economic order and secure new funding from Western investors who abandoned Turkey in the last years of Erdogan’s rule.

Erdogan campaigned more quietly when Turkey was officially in mourning for its earthquake victims.

But his message grew more passionate as the election approached.

“He is once again trying to unify the masses behind him by stoking perpetual culture wars,” Gonul Tol, director of the Middle East Institute’s Turkey program, told AFP.

“He campaigns in mosques, falsely claims the opposition will shut down the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) and ostracizes the LGBTQ community by portraying it as polluted with ‘viruses’ and ‘perverts’.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) of Turkey and presidential candidate, gestures on stage during a rally in Kocaeli, Turkey, on April 28, 2023. (Yasin AKGUL/AFP)

“Vote for stability”

Participation will be a crucial factor in Turkey due to the intensity of the country’s polarization.

Analysts believe that only a small number of voters remain undecided about Erdogan after two decades of his rule.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said he was sure undecided voters would choose “stability” to re-elect the government they know.

“I think the undecided will vote for stability,” he told NTV television.

Soylu led the government’s efforts to portray Kilicdaroglu as a US-backed agent plotting a “political coup” on election day.

Kilicdaroglu hit back with allegations of corruption that seem to resonate with broad groups of voters.

“I will take money (from the business elite) and give it to my citizens,” he told supporters in the central town of Nigde.

He told another rally that he would remove restrictions on social media and eliminate a hugely controversial law that makes it illegal “to insult the president”.

Thousands of people have been prosecuted – many of them teenagers using social media – under the law every year.

“Young people, I promise you that when I sit in the presidential chair, you will be able to criticize me freely,” he said.