Boris Johnson: A woman, and not just any woman, at the heart of a “scandal within a scandal”?

As the United Kingdom prepares for the coronation of its king, Charles III, on May 6, a case shakes up the political realm: A woman is at the heart of a controversy, accusing him of a conflict of interest within the framework of the PartyGate, the case that hit Boris Johnson. If his wife Carrie Johnson, mother of his seventh child, has been the target of many criticisms, another is now in the sights. Sue Gray, the British civil servant who led the inquiry into the Downing Street parties organized during the confinements left the administration for the Labor opposition, draws criticism over the impartiality of her work which helped bring down the former Prime Minister. Downing Street has confirmed that Sue Gray has quit”with immediate effect” her position. She was one of the most important figures of the “Cabinet Office”, the minister responsible for cross-cutting issues and the coordination of government action, who indicated “examine the circumstances in which she resignedLabor then confirmed that it had offered her the post of chief of staff to Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition. In her sixties, Sue Gray has a reputation for being an irreproachable civil servant. After months of investigations, she had written a damning report on the “partygate”, describing the violations of the confinements observed Downing Street. His arrival at Labor was however criticized by those close to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “Gray report now looks like a left-wing swipe at a Tory PM“, has for example tweeted the former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg. She didn’t break any rules Le Figaro also looked into the subject. Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden informed Parliament that Sue Gray had refused to co-operate with the inquiry into the circumstances of her departure from Whitehall. This clear transition from an important position in the “Cabinet Office” to that of close adviser to Labor Keir Starmer today raises doubts about the impartiality of Sue Gray’s work. On the defensive, the Labor leader responded by accusing the government of wanting to divert attention from the local elections on Thursday 4 May. He assures that he had no exchanges with Sue Gray when she was investigating Johnson and said he was convinced that she “didn’t break any rules“. Who will have the last word? The Acoba (Advisory Committee on Business Appointments), an independent body which will decide what period the former civil servant must respect before being able to join the staff of Labour. Sur Gray may not be able to take office ahead of the next general election in 2024 as she must help the Labor Party prepare to govern if it wins power as the polls predict. Case to follow.

