Report: Donald Trump’s legal outlook doesn’t seem to be improving





Earlier this week, we learned that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Donald Trump’s attempt to nullify the 2020 election and the ensuing insurrection, reportedly took a particular interest in the grand jury testimony of Mike Pences on the issue. It’s a turn of events that probably won’t go down too well with the ex-president, but what about Smith’s other criminal investigation into Trump, one involving his handling of highly classified documents (and a possible obstruction)? It doesn’t seem like there’s any good news for the former guy on that front either.

CNN reports that prosecutors working for Smith have raised questions in recent weeks about the handling of surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago, after the Trump Organization received a federal subpoena for information last summer. . This manipulation or likely mishandling of the footage in question has prompted a new round of grand jury subpoenas for key Trump employees in recent weeks, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN. Those employees would include Matthew Calamari Sr., the chief operating officer of the Trumps family business, and his son, Matthew Calamari Jr., the company’s chief security officer. (If Calamari Senior sounds familiar, it’s because he worked for the Trump Organization for decades, having been hired by Trump in the 1980s because the real estate developer was impressed with the way Calamari handled himself. is tackled to a heckler at the US Open.) The two Calamaris are expected. to testify before a grand jury on Thursday, where they will likely be questioned about the processing of surveillance footage and conversations of Trump employees following the subpoena, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

An attorney for Calamari Sr. did not respond to CNN’s request for comment; a lawyer for Calamari Jr. declined to comment.

Last year, prosecutors obtained footage showing Walt Nauta, a longtime Trumps valet, moving boxes in Mar-a-Lago after the government issued a subpoena in May demanding the return of all classified documents. (Not all documents have been returned, hence the raid on Mar-a-Lago in August.) When initially questioned by the FBI, Nauta denied knowledge of any classified documents at the Palm compound. Beach; he later told investigators, according to the Washington Post, that he moved boxes at Trump’s direction after prosecutors issued a subpoena requesting the return of all documents marked classified and stored at Mar- a-Lago.)

Last month, shortly before he was charged with 34 Class E felonies by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the Post reported that the Justice Department and FBI had amassed new evidence pointing to a possible obstruction by former President Donald Trump of the investigation into top secret documents found. at his home in Mar-a-Lago. According to the outlet, investigators had gathered significant new evidence that after the subpoena was issued, Trump examined the contents of some of the boxes of documents at his home, apparently out of a desire to keep certain things in his possession. Additionally, people working on the investigation reportedly found evidence to suggest that Trump told people to mislead government officials in early 2022, when the National Archives was working with the DOJ to recover the documents Trump took away. with him when he left the White House, who was not a lawyer, seems like a big no-no. In addition, prosecutors reportedly learned that the former guy ignored requests from several advisers to return the documents to the archives, that he asked advisers and lawyers to publish false statements claiming that he had returned all the documents. , and that he got angry after being subpoenaed for the documents.

And in a way, that was not all! According to the Post, investigators also found evidence that Trump sought advice from other attorneys and advisers on how he could retain documents after some members of his team told him he could not, and that several advisers have warned Trump that trying to keep the documents could be legally perilous. Again, it doesn’t look great!

Earlier this year, a judge ordered Trump attorney Evan Corcoranto to appear before the grand jury investigating the documents case, which Corcoran had previously tried to extricate himself from by invoking attorney-client privilege. . As The New York Times reported in October, it was Corcoran who asked his fellow Trump lawyer, Christina Bobb, after Trump received the subpoena for the documents, to sign a statement saying that the Trump’s legal team had done a diligent search of Mar-a-Lago and found only a few files that had not been returned to the government. This statement, as the August raid showed, obviously turned out to be false. (Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the documents case.)

