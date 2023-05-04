



The long-awaited phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping () and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy finally took place on Wednesday last week. However, the official statements they released afterwards showed their different position. Zelenskiy took the opportunity to capitalize on China’s feigned neutrality, calling on Beijing not to help Moscow and to help deter the Russian nuclear threat, thereby curtailing Xi’s plans to provide assistance to Russia. The only substantive element to emerge from the phone call was that Beijing had agreed to kyiv’s request to send a new ambassador, a position left vacant for more than two years. Xi sends senior Chinese diplomat Li Hui () to Europe as China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, with the aim of finding a solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war. Li was until 2019 China’s ambassador to Moscow and has decades of experience serving China’s foreign ministry and the Soviet Union before its collapse. In 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Li with the Order of Friendship in a Kremlin ceremony, which is enough to betray Li’s pro-Russian stance and ideology. Based on Li’s past actions and comments, he could be described as a wolf warrior diplomat, alongside former Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian () and Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye (), except Li isn’t as incendiary as they are. What is Xi playing at, tasking an ostensibly pro-Russian wolf warrior diplomat with bringing Moscow and kyiv to the negotiating table? Despite having learned French from an early age and working in a French-speaking country, recent controversial remarks by Lus that sparked widespread outrage show that China would always side with Russia and speak in agreement with the Kremlin. Likewise, it is highly unlikely that Li, who has close ties to Russia, will remain neutral in conducting negotiations and crafting a peace plan acceptable to a democratic country like Ukraine. The task Xi gave Li would likely be to mediate peace or promote peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, as the official statement claimed, but would more likely be aimed at allaying concerns about Beijing’s diplomatic loyalty, to sound out the attitudes of European nations on the negotiations led by China. , turning countries against each other and fanning the flames of uprising. It remains to be seen if Li would cite France as one of the top countries to visit. From the official statements released by Ukraine and China after the phone call, it can be concluded that: There is no way Ukraine will accept China’s proposed peace plan, and it would use its own plan as a basis for negotiation. Li’s visit as ambassador serves no purpose, as he is only making Xi buy time in Moscow. Sheng Yi-che is responsible for 880 young people. Translated by Rita Wang

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/editorials/archives/2023/05/05/2003799168 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos