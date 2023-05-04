PM Modi’s mega roadshow will now be a two-day event; Check the new schedule





PM Modi’s Bengaluru roadshow postponed amid public concerns | Representative image, credit: BJP Photo: Twitter bangalore : The BJP on Thursday dropped plans to hold an eight-hour tour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday, May 6, following concerns expressed by Bengalureans over the difficulties they will face with such a one-day program. . Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the prime minister will now hold a two-day roadshow – from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Sunday. The BJP announced on Wednesday that Modi will hold a 36.6 km roadshow here on Saturday – covering a distance of 10.1 km from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 26.5 km from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. “The public expressed that it would be a problem if the roadshow was held all day, so we respected their sentiment and spread it over two days,” Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday. The May 6 and 7 tours will pass through 19 of the city’s 28 Assembly constituencies, the party leader said. Traffic restrictions ahead of PM Modi’s visit on May 5 Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have also issued a series of restrictions ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit on May 5. Avoid these roads between 5pm and 7pm: Old Airport Road – Cambridge Layout Road – 100 Feet Road ASC Center – Trinity Circle MG Road Webbs Junction – Manipal Center – Dickenson Road – – – Cubbon Road – BRV Junction – Raj Bhavan Road. Traffic police urged commuters to cooperate and use alternative routes. Voting for the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka will take place on May 10. May 8 is the last day of campaigning and votes would be counted on May 13. With entries from PTI.

