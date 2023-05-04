Donald Trump seeks to move New York’s secret money criminal case to federal court





New York CNN—

Former President Donald Trump is trying to move New York’s criminal case over silent money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to federal court, saying Manhattan District Attorneys’ charges relate to Trump’s duties as president.

In a court filing on Thursday, Trump’s lawyers also hinted at how they might defend the former president, saying reimbursement payments made to then-personal attorney Michael Cohen, n Were not falsified business records.

This case is unprecedented in the history of our country, the filing says. Never before has an elected local prosecutor criminally prosecuted a defendant for conduct that occurred entirely while the defendant was the incumbent president of the United States or for conduct related to federal campaign contribution laws. .

Prosecutors allege Trump falsified business records when he reimbursed Cohen for silent payments made during the 2016 campaign to women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Trump, which he denies. Prosecutors allege the intent was to cover up criminal conduct that concealed damaging information about Trump during the election. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges last month.

In Thursday’s filing, Trump’s attorneys wrote that the former president denies the recordings were fake.

Trump will assert that the statements in the alleged business documents at issue were in fact true statements because the money paid to Michael Cohen was, in part, retainer or legal payments to Michael Cohen to act as the personal attorney for the President Trump.

The district attorneys office said in a statement: We are reviewing the takedown notice and will file an appropriate response in court.

The motion by Trump’s legal team will be heard by a U.S. District Court judge. The case has not yet been assigned.

Trump attorney Todd Blanche told New York Judge Juan Merchan at the end of a procedural hearing on Thursday that Trump’s legal team would file the motion to move the case, in what appears to be an attempt to try to undermine Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ case against Trump.

Still, the ruling could add another issue that is expected to be argued before a trial next year.

Elie Honig, CNN’s senior legal analyst and former federal and state attorney, said the transfer of Trump’s lawyers was unlikely to succeed.

While Trump may seek to withdraw a state-level criminal charge in federal court, he must establish that the conduct somehow involved the performance of his official duties as president, which which seems unlikely given the silent money payouts tied to his pre-presidential bid, Honig says.

In their argument to move the case forward, Trump’s attorneys wrote that Cohen was hired as Trump’s personal attorney to handle Trump’s finances while he was president in order to separate his business affairs from his public duties.

President Trump’s decision to retain Michael Cohen to act as his personal attorney stems from his duties as president and therefore gives rise to a federal defense to the charges in this case, Trump’s attorneys wrote.

Cohen, who worked for Trump for years and was charged in 2018 with tax crimes, is a key witness for the prosecution.

In the filing, Trump’s lawyers also argued that prosecutors were trying to prosecute Trump based on a new theory that Trump committed a crime under New York law by covering up an election-related crime. federal.

There are serious federal preemption issues with such a lawsuit, Trump’s lawyers wrote.

Merchan told the district attorney’s office and Trump’s attorneys on Thursday that he wants them to decide on a trial date in February or March 2024, which would mean the trial would take place in the middle of the presidential primary. Republican of 2024.

Once the date is set, Merchan warned, the attorneys involved and Trump himself could not agree to any commitments that might delay the trial.

Thursday’s hearing was the first since Trump appeared in court for his arraignment last month. Merchan has tried to iron out differences between the two sides over a protective order that would limit Trump’s ability to release information about the investigation’s evidence.

Merchan indicated Thursday that he intends to keep the bulk of a protective order proposed by the district attorney’s office in place, saying that limiting Trump’s ability to speak about evidence given by prosecutors in the part of the discovery process would not restrict his ability to speak about the case. or fight back as he runs for president in 2024.

It’s not a gag order, Merchan said.

Trump’s lawyers objected to language in the protective order limiting what he could say about the case, arguing his First Amendment rights should not be limited as he campaigns for president in 2024 .

The district attorney’s office responded that Trump had a long history of inflammatory remarks about those investigating him, including Bragg, and said Trump would not be prevented from discussing facts already on the public record.

Trump’s lawyers also objected to restrictions proposed by district attorneys that would limit the evidence that can be shared directly with Trump from the cellphones of witnesses included in the evidence, such as former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, a key prosecution witness.

Merchan went language-by-line with the lawyers to try to find common ground on how personal cellphone material would remain locked away, while evidence relevant to the case could be shared. The judge urged prosecutors and defense attorneys to draft a compromise.

Once the language of the protective order was finalized, Merchan agreed that Trump, as a defendant, should be informed of its contents on the record. Defense attorneys and the District Attorney’s Office agreed that this could be done virtually at a future hearing, to avoid the massive police presence that was needed in lower Manhattan for Trump’s initial appearance on last month.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/04/politics/trump-bragg-hearing/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos