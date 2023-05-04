Anti-LGBT rhetoric becomes mainstay of Erdogan’s election campaign

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s May 14 election campaign is based solely on claims that the opposition is collaborating with terrorists and will grant rights to LGBT people. However, neither Erdogan’s strongest opponent, Kemal Kldarolu, nor the nationalist and Islamist parties that support him in the National Alliance (Millet ttifak) have made any promises or statements regarding LGBT rights. Erdogan is trying to win back conservative and nationalist voters who no longer think of voting for him in a country where the economy is deteriorating.

At every campaign rally, without exception, Erdogan says the opposition will expand LGBT freedoms. However, there are no promises or references to LGBT rights in a February memorandum in which the alliance said what it would do when it wins the election.

In Giresun, a town in northern Turkey, where Erdogan held a campaign rally on Thursday, he said: “We are not LGBT people. HPC [Republican People’s Party] is LGBT; party Y [nationalist Good Party] is LGBT; and the HDP [pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party] is LGBT. Have you ever heard alliance parties say they are against LGBT? We are against it because for us the family is sacred.

At a crowded rally in Izmir last week, Erdogan said: “The family institution of this nation is strong. There are no LGBT people in this nation.

During his March visit to the region which was hit by devastating twin earthquakes on February 6, Erdogan told his supporters that they were against our sacred family structure. This is why May 14 is very important. May 14 will be the day to teach LGBT people a lesson.

Undoubtedly, the person most propagandizing the ruling party’s opposition to the LGBT community is Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu. Soylu claims at every campaign rally that the opposition will legalize same-sex marriage. Soylu, however, does not explain on what basis he makes this claim.

Claiming that an advertisement for a hair care product contains alleged lesbian messages, Soylu said on Tuesday that he had called the Minister of Commerce and that the advertisement would be banned.

On April 27, Soylu said at a rally, “We will decide whether a man should be able to marry a man and whether a woman can marry a woman,” regarding the May 14 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Soylu calling the male presenter “honey” during a TV show he appeared on Habertrk TV on Wednesday has been mocked on social media.

Many observers believe Erdogan’s anti-LGBT campaign was inspired by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn’s 2022 election campaign. JThe Orbn government has ruled that an anti-LGBT law passed in parliament will be voted on by the public on the same day as the country’s general election, April 3, 2022. A four-question referendum ballot on family, child protection childhood and LGBT issues was put to voters. The referendum was deemed invalid since less than 50% of voters answered the questions.

The Orbn government previously changed the definition of family with a constitutional amendment, banning same-sex couples from adopting children.

In January, the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, unanimously vote to expand its ban on so-called “gay propaganda”. According to the latest version of the law, any promotion of homosexuality – including in books, films and online – is illegal and subject to heavy penalties. It was approved by 397 votes against zero in the Duma, with no abstentions.

The New Welfare Party, with which Erdogan cooperated for the May 14 elections, set conditions such as the closure of LGBT associations, a series of changes in favor of men in laws on combating violence against women and party leader Fatih Erbakan announced in March that they had agreed to back Erdogan after those demands were accepted.

Pro-LGBT groups often bring up a liberal statement made earlier by Erdogan. Responding to a question at a meeting with young people in 2002, Erdogan said: Homosexuals must also be legally protected as part of their own rights and freedoms. We do not find their treatment humane.