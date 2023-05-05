Politics
Cong policy based on “divide and conquer” policy; party enemy of peace and development: PM Modi
Mulki (K’taka): In a frontal attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the whole party policy was based on “divide and conquer” policy, and accused him of having traveled the world to defame the country, when India’s democracy and development were “appreciated and respected all over the world”.
Calling Congress an “enemy of peace and development”, the Prime Minister also accused the party of insulting and abusing the Indian Defense Forces.
“Congress is an enemy of peace and development. When Congress is there, investors flee. Congress protects the ‘aakas’ (boss) from terror, they promote appeasement,” Modi said.
Addressing a public meeting here in Dakshina Kannada district on the Karnataka coast, which is a stronghold of the BJP, he said the only identity of the Congress was the “policy of appeasement”. “Are you (the people) going to allow such a Congress to come to power, are you going to allow Karnataka to be ruined?
He continued, “Across the country, whatever state wants peace and development, the first thing people do there is kick Congress out of it. If there’s peace in the society and the country is progressing, the Congress cannot sit in peace or cannot digest The whole policy of the Congress is based on the policy of divide and conquer.
Alleging that Congress tried to rescue those who were arrested for conspiring to spread terror, Modi claimed that he not only withdrew the charges against these anti-social elements but also released them.
The “backtracking” Congress is also receiving electoral aid from anti-national forces, the prime minister further alleged.
Noting that the whole country respects and honors the defense forces, Modi claimed that Congress has insulted and abused military officers and soldiers.
“The whole world appreciates and respects India’s democracy and development,” he said, “but Congress is traveling the world to defame the country.”
“America, Australia, Japan, UK… in all corners of the world, India is appreciated or not? Why?… It’s not because of Modi, it’s “It is because of your votes (of the people). It is the strength of your votes, which has formed a strong and stable government in Delhi,” he added.
Speaking of development, the Prime Minister said, “We want Karnataka to become number one in industrial and agricultural, fisheries and port development. We are working on it.”
He claimed that the Congress wanted to make Karnataka the “number one ATM” for his “shahi parivar” (royal family) sitting in Delhi.
Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje among other BJP leaders were present at the rally.
Modi also warned that Congress which “takes 85% commission from every program or program” would take Karnataka back decades and “bury it in a pit”.
“People of Karnataka have to be very careful with Congress, JD(S) are also similar type of people,” he said.
The prime minister urged people to bring in the BJP with “a full majority and a strong and stable government in Karnataka”, so that it will be “praised and respected throughout the country and the world”.
Speaking in the coastal city, Modi also highlighted the various programs of BJP governments at state and central level for the welfare of fishers and the fishing sector, including inland fisheries.
Stating that India now has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, Modi said the country has about one lakh startups and almost a hundred unicorns.
“The BJP government is providing political support to the startup ecosystem. We are working to prepare thousands of young innovators for the future,” he said.
Pointing out that India had reached the fifth position among the world’s leading economies under the BJP government, overtaking the United Kingdom which had colonized us, the Prime Minister said: “It was the Modi government that put England behind and came in fifth position…I want your support now to reach the third position among world economies.I need Karnataka’s support in this effort.
