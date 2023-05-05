Iranian official sacked as fears of China’s economic influence grow

TEHRAN A senior Iranian labor ministry official has been sacked after angering his superiors with remarks about the severity of Iran’s economic crisis and how it could force the government to sell off valuable territory.

“We have already lost 300,000 martyrs so as not to lose a hand of our territory,” the official, Sajjad Padam, said in an interview published by the economic newspaper Navad-e Eghtesadi earlier this week. “But now we are reaching a point where we may have to sell the [tourist] The islands of Kish and Qeshm and even the [oil-rich] province of Khuzestan.”

As director of social insurance in Iran’s labor ministry, Padam highlighted the crisis in Iran’s pension fund system, which successive administrations have struggled with. He compared the situation to that of Greece, “which had to sell a hundred islands to clear its debt. We will just go down this path”.

More than a quarter of Iran’s 85 million people are pensioners, who are covered by 18 cash-strapped state funds.

Following the backlash triggered by the publication of the interview, the official noted in a new video message that his comments were distorted and taken out of context and that he had wanted to call for reforms to avoid collapse.

But to no avail, as the Department of Labor issued a statement on Wednesday evening announcing the dismissal of Padam for “controversial and false comments”.

“I left anyway, but you didn’t like honesty, openness, transparency and reform,” Padam wrote after his withdrawal, noting later, however, that the last message was aimed at the media, whom he accused of distorting the saga.

The remarks on the pension fund crisis came amid months-long and still ongoing protests by Iranian pensioners and pensioners, who take to the streets almost daily to complain that payments do not match record inflation of 50%.

“Reduce embezzlement and our problems will be solved,” protesters chanted at one such rally in Tehran on Tuesday.

“Bitter truth” and “Chinese colonization”

The official’s remarks and subsequent dismissal drew mixed reactions on social media. For some, it was the price he had to pay for speaking the “bitter truth”.

“They didn’t allow the warning to be heard,” one person tweeted, saying ordinary people will be the ones who will ultimately bear the brunt of government policies.

To the fiercest critics, it was all just an honest slip. They argued that the government was indeed moving behind the scenes for major concessions and ceding territory to powers such as China, all for survival reasons.

This has further stoked debates about China’s growing influence and economic investments in Iran following the “25-year strategic partnership” deal Tehran finalized with Beijing in 2021.

At the time, even lawmakers complained that they had been “bypassed” in the “secret” agreement, whose uncertainties have yet to be resolved two years later. Speculation is rife that under the same deal, the southern Iranian islands named in the sacked official’s remarks could eventually turn into Chinese “colonies”. Iranian officials have denied such interpretations, but they have not allayed concerns either.

“Now is the time to take a hard look at the content of the China-Iran partnership agreement,” one Iranian tweeted in a sarcastic reference to comments about the territory ceding.

“China is an expert at throwing other countries into a debt trap,” tweeted another, thanking the sacked official for his “honesty.”

The continuation of Tehran-Beijing relations in the current fashion “will make Iran a Chinese colony”, he predicted.