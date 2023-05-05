UK’s Sunak warns of ‘hard’ test on first date with voters

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside 10 Downing Street to meet Rwandan President Paul Kagame (not pictured), in London, Britain May 4, 2023. | Photo credit: REUTERS

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Tories braced for heavy losses on Thursday in their first major election test since he became the UK’s third leader in a chaotic few weeks last year.

In the depths of the worst cost of living crisis in decades, local council elections across England will shed light on where the main parties stand ahead of the UK-wide general election scheduled for next week. next year.

Mr Sunak acknowledged his Tory party had faced a ‘tough’ trial with voters, having dropped Boris Johnson and then Liz Truss in quick succession last year.

“Good advisers will lose their seats because of everything that has happened in the past year,” he told a think tank on Wednesday evening, according to the Daily Telegraph.

“I’ve only been prime minister for six months, but I think we’re making good progress,” Sunak added.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0600 GMT) for more than 8,000 council seats in 230 English districts and will close at 10 p.m. (2100 GMT).

Most of the results should be clear by late Friday as Britain prepares for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

In national polls, the opposition Labor Party has built a double-digit lead over the Tories and is presenting the municipal elections as a referendum on “13 years of Conservative failure”.

Polls suggest voters are deeply concerned about double-digit inflation and the crisis engulfing the National Health Service, as doctors and nurses strike for better pay.

Writing in the Daily Mirror newspaper on Thursday, Labor leader Keir Starmer delivered an indictment of failing public services, rising crime and record hospital waiting lists.

“Your vote matters,” he said. “If you think it’s time to build a better Britain, grab your photo ID, go to your polling station and vote Labor today.”

Mr Sunak defended a change introduced by his government for this election requiring voters to show photo ID for the first time, a move that Labor has denounced as an attempt to suppress voting.

Labor are making progress towards reclaiming their former strongholds in the north of England, the so-called ‘red wall’, which Mr Johnson turned Tory in the 2019 general election by promising to ‘get Brexit done’ .

London does not vote this time but the centrist Liberal Democrats are targeting conservative neighborhoods on the outskirts of the capital, including in British parliamentary constituencies represented by members of Sunak’s cabinet dubbed the “blue wall”.

“Senior Tory MPs are going to be in for a big shock,” said Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper. “The Liberal Democrats are now poised to cause a major political upheaval.”

Overall, the worst-case scenario offered by pollsters is for the Tories to lose 1,000 council seats in areas of England voting on Thursday.

Mr Sunak’s party argues that anything below 1,000 would equate to a win, and Labor has also managed expectations about its likely successes.

Local elections in Britain tend to have low turnout, and public uncertainty over the new voter ID requirement could reduce it further previously people could vote as long as they were registered on the electoral lists, without showing any identity document.

Mr Starmer said if many voters are turned away ‘we will be watching very carefully to see where the blame lies’.

Polling expert John Curtice said a “bit of partisan shadow” was potentially linked to the rule change, given young people are “more likely to vote Labor these days” but are less likely to vote Labor. have an ID.

For the overall result, Mr Curtice told the BBC that a Labor lead in the national vote share of more than 10 points could indicate that Mr Starmer is on track for 10 Downing Street.

But voters gathered in a pre-election focus group already had a damning verdict on the Tories.

Asked by think tank More in Common to describe the state of Britain in one word, responses from the focus group included ‘broken’, ‘mess’, ‘messy’, ‘in trouble’ and ‘crisis’ .