Politics
UK’s Sunak warns of ‘hard’ test on first date with voters
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside 10 Downing Street to meet Rwandan President Paul Kagame (not pictured), in London, Britain May 4, 2023. | Photo credit: REUTERS
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Tories braced for heavy losses on Thursday in their first major election test since he became the UK’s third leader in a chaotic few weeks last year.
In the depths of the worst cost of living crisis in decades, local council elections across England will shed light on where the main parties stand ahead of the UK-wide general election scheduled for next week. next year.
Mr Sunak acknowledged his Tory party had faced a ‘tough’ trial with voters, having dropped Boris Johnson and then Liz Truss in quick succession last year.
“Good advisers will lose their seats because of everything that has happened in the past year,” he told a think tank on Wednesday evening, according to the Daily Telegraph.
“I’ve only been prime minister for six months, but I think we’re making good progress,” Sunak added.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0600 GMT) for more than 8,000 council seats in 230 English districts and will close at 10 p.m. (2100 GMT).
Most of the results should be clear by late Friday as Britain prepares for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.
In national polls, the opposition Labor Party has built a double-digit lead over the Tories and is presenting the municipal elections as a referendum on “13 years of Conservative failure”.
Polls suggest voters are deeply concerned about double-digit inflation and the crisis engulfing the National Health Service, as doctors and nurses strike for better pay.
Writing in the Daily Mirror newspaper on Thursday, Labor leader Keir Starmer delivered an indictment of failing public services, rising crime and record hospital waiting lists.
“Your vote matters,” he said. “If you think it’s time to build a better Britain, grab your photo ID, go to your polling station and vote Labor today.”
Mr Sunak defended a change introduced by his government for this election requiring voters to show photo ID for the first time, a move that Labor has denounced as an attempt to suppress voting.
Labor are making progress towards reclaiming their former strongholds in the north of England, the so-called ‘red wall’, which Mr Johnson turned Tory in the 2019 general election by promising to ‘get Brexit done’ .
London does not vote this time but the centrist Liberal Democrats are targeting conservative neighborhoods on the outskirts of the capital, including in British parliamentary constituencies represented by members of Sunak’s cabinet dubbed the “blue wall”.
“Senior Tory MPs are going to be in for a big shock,” said Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper. “The Liberal Democrats are now poised to cause a major political upheaval.”
Overall, the worst-case scenario offered by pollsters is for the Tories to lose 1,000 council seats in areas of England voting on Thursday.
Mr Sunak’s party argues that anything below 1,000 would equate to a win, and Labor has also managed expectations about its likely successes.
Local elections in Britain tend to have low turnout, and public uncertainty over the new voter ID requirement could reduce it further previously people could vote as long as they were registered on the electoral lists, without showing any identity document.
Mr Starmer said if many voters are turned away ‘we will be watching very carefully to see where the blame lies’.
Polling expert John Curtice said a “bit of partisan shadow” was potentially linked to the rule change, given young people are “more likely to vote Labor these days” but are less likely to vote Labor. have an ID.
For the overall result, Mr Curtice told the BBC that a Labor lead in the national vote share of more than 10 points could indicate that Mr Starmer is on track for 10 Downing Street.
But voters gathered in a pre-election focus group already had a damning verdict on the Tories.
Asked by think tank More in Common to describe the state of Britain in one word, responses from the focus group included ‘broken’, ‘mess’, ‘messy’, ‘in trouble’ and ‘crisis’ .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/uks-sunak-warns-of-hard-test-in-first-date-with-voters/article66812541.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former President Donald Trump files case to transfer criminal case to federal court, but otherwise faces trial in 2024
- UK’s Sunak warns of ‘hard’ test on first date with voters
- Mardiono and PPP Management meet Jokowi at the Palace this afternoon
- South Africa Requests Return Of Diamonds To Charles Crown Jewels To UK | history news
- Porn industry group sues Utah age verification law | News, Sports, Jobs
- Six Wildcats earn Pac-12 honors
- Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as bank fears erupt
- Spending $670,000 on a Mattress? You Can at New Hstens Store in Dallas » Dallas Innovates
- NFL unveils 2023 International Player Pathway Program class with eight players
- Iranian official sacked as fears of China’s economic influence grow
- Cong policy based on “divide and conquer” policy; party enemy of peace and development: PM Modi
- Anti-LGBT rhetoric becomes mainstay of Erdogan’s election campaign