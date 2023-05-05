Former President Donald Trump files case to transfer criminal case to federal court, but otherwise faces trial in 2024





NEW YORK — Former President Trump attempted Thursday to take his criminal case to federal court, “since the indictment charges President Trump with conduct committed while he was President of the United States who was in the “color of his office””.

In response, a spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement, “We are reviewing the notice of dismissal and will file an appropriate response in court.”

Trump has pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment accusing him of falsifying business records as part of a silent payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, wrote the check, and Trump paid it off with a series of monthly payments.

“This case is unprecedented in the history of our nation. Never before has an elected local prosecutor criminally prosecuted a defendant for either conduct that occurred entirely while the defendant was the current President of the United States. , or for conduct related to federal campaign contribution laws”. defense attorney Susan Necheles wrote in the motion.

Trump’s filing called the indictment “politically motivated” because Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “disparaged the acts and policies of President Trump as President of the United States.” Necheles argued that the federal courts have so-called “protective jurisdiction” over the case.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche told Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the case in the New York State Supreme Court, of Trump’s intention following a hearing earlier Thursday on a protective order in the case. Prosecutors did not immediately address it.

Merchan asked the two sides to agree on a trial date in February or March 2024, putting Trump’s criminal trial in the middle of the primary season as he seeks the presidency for the third time.

Once the date was set, the judge said no one associated with the case, including Trump, should plan anything to interfere.

“He can’t accept speaking engagements, appearances,” Merchan said.

Merchan agreed to a request from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for an order to restrain Trump from attacking certain people associated with the case or talking about specific evidence obtained by discovery. He said he would not stop Trump from speaking generally about the case during the campaign trail.

“I’m trying to give him every chance to apply,” Merchan said. “This is not a gag order.”

Merchan also agreed with the district attorney’s office to set up a virtual hearing for Trump to attend at which the protective order will be read to him.

Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw said Trump “has a long history” of inflammatory remarks about witnesses, prosecutors and others associated with ongoing court cases against him. However, she said, Trump will continue to have “plenty of opportunities” to discuss the matter.

Blanche said he doesn’t object to an order ‘limiting the release’ of evidence by Trump on social media, but he insisted Trump’s public defense ‘may include commentary on the evidence’ .

“Obviously Mr. Trump is different,” Merchan conceded. “It would be stupid of me to say he’s not. He’s a former president and he’s running again.”

The judge added that Trump’s special status comes with a responsibility to recognize “his words have consequences.”

READ ALSO | Family still grieving amid death of 33-year-old NYPD detective after failed robbery

———-

* Receive news from eyewitnesses

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a topical tip

* Download the abc7NY app for news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Got a news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If you attach a video or photo, the terms of use apply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/donald-trump-criminal-case-federal-court-alvin-bragg/13211893/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos