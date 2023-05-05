FACT CHECK: Asib Ali Bhire, young Indian viral who met girlfriend in Sulawesi, is now married and invites President Joko Widodo?





The narration leads the viewer to marvel at the original man India who left his girlfriend in Sulawesi. Asib Ali Bhire is a man of Indian origin who viral because he was rejected when he came from his country and tried to propose to his South Sulawesi girlfriend named Syarifah Khaerunnisa but was turned down. he Ali Indiaas it’s sometimes called, try to make it viral again, as quoted by Turnbackhoax.id. In particular via the Facebook account of Putra Tasik (https://shorturl.at/csAB4), which on March 10, 2023 posted a video entitled “Alice is official Marry with Aisyah and in the presence of Pak Jokowi as a witness at her wedding”. Asib Ali Bhire and Syarifah (source: (Youtube/Trans TV Official)) The narration is that Asib Ali Bhire is currently undergoing the process of ta’aruf with Aisyah, the daughter of one of Indonesia’s famous Islamic scholars. SO President Joko Widodo attended the wedding of Asib Ali Bhire and Aisyah. EXPLANATION After searching Turnbackhoax.id uploading a video with the title claiming that President Joko Widodo attended the wedding of a viral young man from India named Asib Ali Bhire is fake. Read also :Observer: Prabowo needs support from Islamic groups, can partner with Anies in 2024 In fact, there is no official news regarding the claim as stated in the upload. The photos used in the video were taken from several independent sources. Based on a search using Yandex Image Search, it is known that the photo of the woman claiming to be Aisyah is a photo of several different people. These include photos of actress Michelle Ziudith (instagram.com/michelleziu) and a Muslim model named Yasmin (instagram.com/yasmindyh). So far, there has been no news regarding Asib Ali Bhire’s marriage to Aisyah. Thus, the news of President Joko Widodo’s participation in the wedding is also false. CONCLUSION Read also :Sowan to Gus Baha, Ganjar is entitled to a discussion on ways to be a useful human being Videos and photos containing information disseminated by Putra Tasik’s Facebook account are manipulated content. Editor’s note: This article is part of the Suara.com Fact Check content. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide feedback/reviews, either through the feedback column in each related content, by contacting Suara.com editorial, or by submitting issues/complaints that need to be checked or verified by E-mail. [email protected]



