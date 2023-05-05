E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump wrap up cases in civil rape trial, but Trump could still testify





New York CNN—

Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump closed their respective cases in the assault and defamation lawsuit against the former president in Manhattan federal court on Thursday night.

Carroll, a former magazine columnist, alleges Trump raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s, then defamed her when he denied her claim, said she was not his genre and suggested that she made up the story to boost sales of her book. . Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

While the rest of his case means Trump has legally waived his right to testify in his own defense, District Judge Lewis Kaplan left a window for Trump to change his mind over the weekend.

Kaplan ruled that Trump’s legal team has until 5 p.m. Sunday to ask the court to reopen the defense case for the sole purpose of allowing Trump to testify. The judge said he ordered the precautionary measure in light of Trump’s public comments made earlier Thursday suggesting he would appear in court before the trial was completed.

Trump, who did not appear in the courtroom at any time during the trial, told Irish reporters on Thursday that he would likely attend the trial.

I have to come back for a woman who made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile, Trump said in Doonbeg, Ireland, according to Reuters.

He has a right to testify which has been waived, but if he has any doubts, I will at least think about it and maybe see what happens, Kaplan told the lawyers.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, strongly indicated that the defense team would not make such a request, and Tacopina suspended Trump’s case without defending himself. Tacopina said he spoke with Trump about waiving his right to testify Thursday morning.

If Trump does not change his mind, the parties are expected to present their closing arguments to the jury at 10 a.m. Monday.

Carrolls’ legal team called 11 witnesses in her case, including the writer herself, for a seven-day trial.

Republican Panelist: Trump’s glorification of charged Jan. 6 rioters is “disgusting.”

Earlier Thursday, the jury saw more clips of Trump’s video deposition taken last October for the case in which Trump vehemently denies Carroll’s rape allegations against him.

She accuses me of rape, a woman I have no idea who she is. He came out of nowhere. She’s accusing me of rape for raping her, the worst thing you can do, the worst accusation. And you know that’s not true too. You are also a political agent. You are a disgrace. But she’s accusing me and you of rape, and it never happened, Trump said on video, speaking to Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan.

Trump stood by his social media posts published in 2019 and 2022, denying Carrolls’ accusations and confirmed he personally wrote them.

At one point during the deposition, Trump held up a well-known black-and-white photo of himself, E Jean Carroll, his former news anchor husband John Johnson, and Trump’s then-wife Ivana.

Trump acknowledged Johnson and remembered he was good at his television job, but then confused Carroll with his other ex-wife Marla Maples.

It’s Marla, yeah. She’s my wife, he said.

After lawyers corrected him, Trump said the photo was blurry.

He acknowledged the photo suggests he met Carroll at least once, but said it must have been very brief at an event and he did not remember or know her.

I still don’t know this woman. I think she’s a hell of a job. I have no idea. I don’t know anything about this woman except what I read in the stories and what I hear. I don’t know anything about her, said the former president.

She’s a liar and she’s a sick person in my opinion, really sick. Something is wrong with her, Trump said at another point in the deposition.

Haberman: Trump personally embarrassed by E. Jean Carroll case

Carroll’s lawyer asked Trump about his comments about Carroll, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff not being his type.

He stood by the statements whenever asked. At one point he said that the only difference between me and the others is that I am honest.

He also told Carroll’s attorney that she wasn’t his type. You also wouldn’t be one of my picks to be honest, Trump said.

He also said he felt entitled to insult the women who falsely accused him.

I don’t mean to be insulting, but when people accuse me of something, I think I have the right to be insulting because they are insulting me, Trump said.

The jury watched as Trump viewed the Access Hollywood tape during his deposition. He didn’t seem to react noticeably while being played.

When asked about the tape, he said that it had already been given a full trial and that his talk in the locker room, I don’t know, is just the way the people are talking.

Former local news anchor Carol Martin said Thursday she recalled Carroll confiding in her shortly after Trump’s alleged assault in the mid-1990s.

Martin testified under direct examination that she did not remember exactly when it happened, but she knew it was some time as the two worked on the same cable network between 1994 and 1996.

According to Martin’s account, the two friends had finished recording their respective shows, and Carroll asked if she could come to Martin’s house near the studio. They talked in his kitchen for about an hour, Martin testified, and Carroll was frantic.

The Carrolls Effect was anxious and excitable, but she can be that way sometimes, so that part wasn’t as different, but what she was saying didn’t make sense at first. The conversation was not linear, Carroll began his story by saying, You won’t believe what happened to me the other night, Martin recalled.

And I didn’t know what to expect, Martin said she felt at the time. Carroll repeatedly said Trump attacked me, according to Martin.

I think she said he pinned me and I still didn’t know what she meant, Martin testified.

Martin testified that she told Carroll she shouldn’t tell her story to anyone. Because it was Donald Trump and he had a lot of lawyers and I thought he would bury him, that’s what I told him, Martin said.

I have questioned myself more often than not over the years. I’m not proud that’s what I told her in truth, but she didn’t argue, Martin added.

During cross-examination, Tacopina read a series of messages Martin sent to friends, many to Carroll, speaking negatively of Trump for years since he first ran for president.

Martin testified that as very liberal feminist women, they frequently discussed politics, including their dislike of Trump. We often talked about ways to change the climate or work on issues we were interested in, Martin said.

Tacopina also read to the jury several messages Martin sent to friends and family about Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump that appeared to be critical of Carroll. She’s going to sue when the Adult Victims of Rape Act passes in New York State or something. WTF it’s the defamation case and the DOJ oversight or something like that. It’s gone to another level and not something I can relate to. For her, unfortunately, I think this quest has become a way of life, writes Martin in a text.

Martin responded in court that at the time she sent the messages, she was dealing with serious issues in her personal life that affected her feelings towards Carroll’s situation. She testified that the texts did not reflect her current feelings.

A marketing expert commissioned by Carroll testified that it would take up to $2.7 million to run an effective marketing campaign to repair his reputation just because of Trumps damage on October 12, 2022, comments denying his claims .

Ashlee Humphreys, a professor at Northwestern University, said Trump’s statement at issue in that lawsuit reached somewhere between 13.7 and 18 million impressions.

Humphreys and a team of researchers assessed the message first posted on Truth Social and how it spread across mediums including other social media platforms, websites, and cable and network television.

In a series of calculations, Humphreys said about 21% of people who viewed the statement one way or another, about 3.7 to 5.6 million people, likely believed Trump. The analysis did not take into account the effects of Trump’s previous statements about Carroll.

During cross-examination, Humphreys acknowledged that she failed to consider the damage done to Trump by Carroll’s statements against him.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/04/politics/e-jean-carroll-trump/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos