



Chinese China’s unemployment crisis is reaching a fever pitch as more than 11 million college graduates are expected to enter the job market, according to CNN. Unfortunately, few or no jobs await them. For example, a manufacturing region in Hong Kong offers young people the opportunity to work in the fields. Guangdong, a province in southeast China, offers to help Chinese youths and entrepreneurs find work in rural villages. They are also encouraging young people to seek work in the countryside on farms and in the rice fields, according to CNN. The provinces’ suggestion comes as no surprise to China’s unemployed workers. Last December, President Xi Jinping called on unemployed young people to revitalize the rural economy by finding jobs in the countryside, according to Radio Free Asia. However, the suggestion is a reminder of the brutal exile of the country’s youth in its past. Overqualified and unemployed Photo credit: Getty Images Currently in China, 19.6% of young people aged 16 to 24 are unemployed. Totaling around 11 million young people, officials expect that number to double once 11.6 million students graduate from college in May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The lack of opportunities in the country leaves young people desperate and angry. The researchers believe that these young people could cause problems for the Chinese government in the future. If previous Covid-19 protests reveal anything, it’s that large numbers of angry, well-educated young people in Chinese cities could present big problems for the ruling Chinese Communist Party, said Alex Capri, a researcher at the Hinrich Foundationreferring to the November 2022 protests. Young people now feel trapped by their college experience. Overqualified for available positions and rushing to snatch remaining jobs, many disgruntled college graduates harbor derogatory hopes about their future. Chinese students, exhausted by pandemic shutdowns and concerned about China’s ever-changing model of state capitalism, are beginning to realize that a degree may not improve their social standing, or lead to other guaranteed benefits , said Craig Singleton, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. The story continues Another lost generation China’s recent unemployment debacle reminds many citizens of another dark moment in the country’s history. Between 1950 and 1970, tens of thousands of young urban Chinese were exiled to the countryside to work in the fields. As part of Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution, many high school and college graduates were forced to give up their dreams and aspirations of working on farms across rural China. We were told that the townspeople never move their limbs and could not distinguish between different cultures, Hu Rongfen told CNN. So we were banished to work and learn the skills and courage of the peasants. During his 2012 interview with CNN, Hu, 58, said she was forced to drop out after college. Shed spent the next four years in the field, chopping wood, moving cow dung, and planting crops. Hu was part of what is now considered Chinas Lost Generation, a group of young Chinese who gave up their higher education to advance Maos’ war against capitalist and feudal culture, according to CNN. While some worry about President Xi’s solution echoing sentiments similar to Mao’s, researchers believe this generation of young people may not be as conform as past generations.

