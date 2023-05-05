Politics
Erdogan attacks LGBTQ people ahead of crucial vote
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a fresh attack on Turkey’s LGBTQ community on Thursday in a bid to rally his conservative voters ahead of a tight May 14 election.
Turkey’s longest-serving leader has campaigned tirelessly since recovering from a health crisis that sidelined him for three days last week.
Polls show the 69-year-old is neck and neck with left-wing secular leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in one of Turkey’s most important electoral races in its post-Ottoman history.
Erdogan’s campaign is crippled by a raging economic crisis and discontent over the government’s response to the February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in southeastern Turkey.
He retaliated with daily attacks on the West and the opposition’s support for liberal causes such as LGBTQ and women’s rights.
“We are against LGBT people,” Erdogan said at a rally in the Black Sea town of Giresun on Thursday.
“Family is sacred to us. A strong family means a strong nation. No matter what they do, God is enough for us.”
His comments came a day after a court handed down a 10-month suspended sentence to one of Turkey’s biggest pop stars for joking on stage about religious schools.
The star – known by her stage name Gulsen – will not go to jail unless she commits another offence.
The case fueled the culture wars being waged across Turkey. Erdogan himself graduated from such a school.
Gulsen has also been a strong supporter of LGBTQ rights in the predominantly Muslim but official secular nation of 85 million.
Kilicdaroglu and his six-party coalition tried to run a more inclusive campaign. Rather than responding to Erdogan’s comments, they instead focus on their own messages.
These include healing Turkey’s social divisions among its myriad communities.
The 74-year-old also pledged to restore economic order and secure new funding from Western investors who abandoned Turkey in the last years of Erdogan’s rule.
Erdogan campaigned more quietly when Turkey was officially in mourning for its earthquake victims.
But his message has become more controversial and impassioned as the election nears.
“He is once again trying to unify the masses behind him by starting perpetual culture wars,” the director of the Middle East Institute’s Turkey program, Gonul Tol, told AFP.
“He campaigns in mosques, falsely claims the opposition will shut down the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) and ostracizes the LGBTQ community by portraying it as polluted with ‘viruses’ and ‘perverts’.”
Participation will be a crucial factor in Turkey due to the intensity of the country’s polarization.
Analysts believe that only a small number of voters remain undecided about Erdogan after two decades of his rule.
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said he was sure undecided voters would choose “stability” to re-elect the government they know.
“I think the undecided will vote for stability,” he told NTV television.
Soylu led the government’s efforts to portray Kilicdaroglu as a US-backed agent plotting a “political coup” on election day.
Kilicdaroglu hit back with corruption allegations that polls show seem to resonate with broad groups of voters.
“I will take money (from the business elite) and give it to my citizens,” he said at a rally on Thursday in the central town of Nigde.
