Donald Trump may testify in rape trial





Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photo: Getty Images

E. Jean Carrolls The civil rape trial of E. Jean Carroll in New York against Donald Trump entered a new phase on Thursday: his team closed its file. Trump’s lawyers have also rested without presenting a defense case, but it’s still possible the ex-president, who has so far chosen not to testify, could speak in his own defense.

The shocking possibility arose after today’s testimony. Trump has said from Scotland that he will confront Carroll and likely attend his trial, which he has so far ignored.

Judge Lewis Kaplan said that in the interests of justice, he would give the Trump team until 5 p.m. Sunday to file a motion to reopen their case in order and for the sole purpose of testifying as witness in this case.

I am not saying that I will grant it. If it’s done, I’ll think about it, Kaplan said. He has a right to testify which he has waived, but if he has any doubts, I will at least think about it and maybe see what happens.

I won’t attempt to summarize them further or comment in any way on the substance, Kaplan said of Trump’s comments. But I took the precautions I just took in light of these statements.

While the last day of testimony was not particularly bombastic, many, many facts in this case have long been known in unsealed exhibits and deposition transcripts, it was a fitting outcome. Carroll’s team released even more video depositions of Trump, and one of the witnesses they called was Carol Martin, a retired news anchor to whom Carroll had told about the alleged rape. Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in early 1996, said she told Martin about the alleged attack several days later.

Calling Martin on the final day of testimony meant that one of the last people jurors would hear from corroborated a key part of Carrolls’ story. While Martin was not at Bergdorf Goodman, of course, she testified that Carrolls told her about the alleged attack.

Carroll and Martin both worked at Americas Talking, a now-defunct television network started by Roger Ailes. One day, after they both finished their shows, Carroll asked if they could hang out later, Martin recalled. They were in Martin’s kitchen when Carroll started telling me what had just happened.

What did she just say? Carroll’s lead attorney, Roberta Kaplan, asked.

She introduced him saying, You won’t believe what happened to me the other night, Martin replied. I didn’t know what to expect, and I just turned to her and she said, Trump attacked me.

I was completely aghast,” added Martin. I say, what are you talking about? But the next thing that came to mind was if she was okay, and that’s what I asked her.

She kept telling me what happened, that he attacked me, I think she pinned me and I still didn’t know what that meant, Martin said. She tried to get an explanation from Carroll, but it wasn’t a linear conversation, and she was clearly restless, anxious.

She said she was in Bergdorf the night before, probably two nights ago, and she met Mr. Trump walking into one of the revolving doors, and she said they struck up a conversation, Martin said. They kibited. Trump said he was looking for a gift, Martin explained. Carroll told Martin she suggested several potential gifts. They went up the escalator.

Once they got to a level where there were locker rooms, she said that at that time he attacked her, those are the words I remember, Martin said, explaining that when Carroll recounted the alleged attack, she was not crying but was visibly upset.

If so, what did you tell Ms. Carroll about what she should do in the future? asked the lawyer.

She explained that she thought she was doing the right thing by doing nothing, Martin said. But she wasn’t asking me what I would do, and so at one point I just volunteered to say that I didn’t think she should do anything because he was Donald Trump, and that he had a lot of lawyers, and I thought he would bury it, that’s what I told him.

I’ve wondered more often than not over the years why I told him that, Martin said. I’m not proud that’s what I told him.

In addition to corroborating Carroll’s statements she had told Martin, this testimony serves to explain why she did not come forward for years, a point the defense has repeatedly raised to undermine its claim.

Carrolls’ team also called an expert who claimed it could cost up to $2.7 million to fix his reputation. Closing statements are expected on Monday.

Sign up for court appearances: Trump on trial

A newsletter covering the battery trial of E. Jean Carroll versus Donald Trump.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/05/donald-trump-testify-rape-trial-e-jean-carroll.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos