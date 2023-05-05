Donald Trump seeks to move New York criminal case to federal court





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a federal court to take control of his criminal case in New York. They argued Thursday that the former president cannot be tried in the state court where his landmark indictment was brought because the alleged conduct occurred while he was in office.

In court documents, Trump’s lawyers said the criminal case involves significant federal issues, including alleged violations of federal election law. Federal officers, including former presidents, have the right to be tried in federal court for charges stemming from conduct committed while in office, the lawyers argued.

Echoing Trumps claims his indictment is politically motivated, attorney Susan Necheles urged the federal court to exercise its protective jurisdiction and take the case to state court where Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg , exercises regularly.

Such requests are rarely granted in criminal cases, although Trump’s request is unprecedented as he is the first former president ever charged with a crime.

That effort is extremely unlikely to succeed, said New York Law School professor Rebecca Roiphe. It’s not even clear that this would be a particularly effective delaying tactic.

Moving the case might give Trump some advantages, such as a larger and more politically diverse jury pool, but the fundamentals of the case would remain largely intact.

The Manhattan District Attorneys Office would still prosecute him and state law would still apply, but under the supervision of a federal judge, said Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Iowa.

It’s basically just a change in courthouses, Muller said.

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, first raised the possibility of sending the case to federal court during a state court hearing on Thursday, in which a judge said he had limited Trump’s access to certain evidence, as requested by prosecutors.

But Judge Juan Manuel Merchan said he would not issue a gag order or prevent Trump from speaking publicly about the case.

Trump’s lawyers faced a deadline Thursday to file paperwork seeking to move the case 30 days after the April 4 state court arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsification of commercial documents.

A federal judge will now assess whether to grant the request. While this unfolds, the case will continue in state court and all pre-trial deadlines will remain in effect.

It’s possible to send a state lawsuit to federal court, but the reasons for doing so are narrow and none seem to apply in this case, said Roiphe, a former Manhattan prosecutor.

Prosecutors did not respond to the request during Thursday’s hearing. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ office released a statement saying it was reviewing the request to transfer the case and would file an appropriate response with the court.

The criminal charges relate to payments the Trump Company made to his former attorney, Michael Cohen. Prosecutors say those payments, most of which took place in 2017 when Trump was president, were intended to repay and compensate Cohen for orchestrating silent payments during the 2016 campaign to bury extramarital sex allegations. .

Manhattan federal prosecutors previously investigated and charged only one person: Cohen, who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with the silent money payments. Cohen is a key witness in the state’s case against Trump.

Trump, a Republican, denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the judge sought to broker a compromise between lawyers and prosecutors for Trump, who raised concerns that he would use evidence obtained through the discovery process before the trial to attack witnesses and others involved in the case, as it has done in the past. .

Merchan, the target of Trump’s social media anger over his indictment, has not ruled on the prosecution’s request for what is known as a protective order. But he suggested he wanted to balance the sanctity of the matter, the safety of those involved and Trump’s free speech rights.

The judge said Trump’s fame and megaphone make him different from other defendants, but with that comes the responsibility that his words, especially when used as rhetoric, can have consequences.

Blanche said Trump was not seeking to put evidence on social media, nor did he oppose a lawsuit request, based in part on security concerns, to keep identifying information secret. on the employees of the district attorney’s office until the start of the trial.

Once he rules, Merchan said, he will hold a hybrid attorney conference in court, with Trump appearing via video where he will brief him on the do’s and don’ts of his impending order.

Merchan has asked the defense and prosecution to agree to a trial date in February or March 2024. Unless returned to federal court, that could lead to Trump, who is returning to the White House, in court in next year’s primaries.

William Dow III, a Connecticut attorney for more than 50 years, said he had never heard of a state criminal case going to federal court. He said such moves are a delaying ploy.

Sometimes people who want to run away from their problems take any available avenue, whether it is accurate or not. I think this (the Trump case) is subject to that interpretation, said Dow, whose clients included former Connecticut Governor John Rowland in a political corruption case that forced him to resign in 2004 .

___

Associated Press reporter Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak and send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksla.com/2023/05/04/lawyer-trump-seeking-move-criminal-case-federal-court/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos