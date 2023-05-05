Erdogan promises salary increase for employees and pensioners in July





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 4 promised a further increase for the second half of the salaries of employees and pensioners, Orientation reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. In July, we will further relieve our employees and pensioners with new increases that take into account both the inflation gap and the share of social protection, he told a rally in the province from the Black Sea of ​​Giresun. With all the improvements we make, we compensate for the loss of well-being, he also said. In January, the government revised upwards the salary increase for active and retired civil servants to 30% for the first half of 2023. His government has filled the gaps in the country’s centuries-old infrastructure and raised Trkiye’s service standards to the highest level in everything from education to health, Erdogan said. They have compensated for the country’s age-old deficiencies in industry and technology, we have met the demands for rights and freedoms that many generations have been waiting for, and have reopened Hagia Sophia, he said. His government has ensured that the country becomes a strong and effective member of the global governance system, the president also said. The opposition bloc will destroy the domestic and national pattern that the government has established after great struggles and sacrifices in the economy and make the country a place where pawnbrokers run, Erdogan said. Lenders in Britain and London would give them $300 billion. Do you believe it? Is it possible? He asked. Citing investors and financial circles abroad with whom the opposition parties are in contact for a possible investment in Trkiye if the National Alliance comes to power, the president said that he had held talks with them he many years ago, but the promises had not been kept. Fifteen years ago I spoke to the people you met in America. I said, let me give you what you want. It’s been 15 years and they haven’t come, Erdogan said. The president also called out Kurdish voters and said they had already been cheated by the illegal PKK group which he said was planning to do it again for the May 14 elections. My Kurdish brothers shouldn’t look at people in this Qandil [Mountain] and go to the polls. They deceived their Kurdish brothers a lot. They always cheat, Erdogan said.

