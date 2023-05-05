Justice Department steps up efforts to determine if Trump hid documents





Federal prosecutors investigating former President Donald J. Trump’s handling of classified documents have obtained confidential cooperation from a person who worked for him at Mar-a-Lago, as part of an intensified effort to determine whether Mr. Trump ordered the removal of boxes containing sensitive material. out of a storage room there as the government sought to recover it last year, several people familiar with the investigation said.

Thanks to a flurry of new subpoenas and grand jury testimony, the Justice Department is moving aggressively to develop a fuller picture of how the documents Mr. Trump took with him from the White House were stored, who had access to it, how the security camera system at Mar-a-Lago works and what Mr. Trump told his aides and lawyers about what equipment he had and where he was , the people said.

At the heart of the investigation is whether Mr. Trump sought to hide certain documents after the Justice Department issued a subpoena last May demanding their return.

The existence of a privileged witness, whose identity has not been disclosed, could be an important step in the investigation, which is overseen by Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland . The witness reportedly provided investigators with a photo of the storage room where the material had been kept. Little is known about what prosecutors might have learned from the witness or when the witness began providing information to prosecutors.

But prosecutors appear to be trying to fill in some gaps in their knowledge about the movement of the boxes, created in part by their treatment of another potentially key witness, Mr. Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta. Prosecutors believe that Mr. Nauta failed to provide them with a full and accurate account of his role in any movement of boxes containing the classified documents.

In recent weeks, at least four other Mar-a-Lago employees have been subpoenaed, along with another person who had visibility into Mr. Trump’s thinking when he returned documents to the National Archives. for the first time, according to people knowledgeable about it. Two people said that almost everyone who worked at Mar-a-Lago had been subpoenaed and some who had rather obscure jobs had been re-examined by investigators.

Prosecutors also issued multiple subpoenas to Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, requesting additional surveillance footage of Mar-a-Lago, his residence and private club in Florida, people familiar with the matter said. . While the footage could shed light on the movement of the boxes, prosecutors questioned a number of witnesses about gaps in the footage, one of the people said.

But in hopes of understanding why some footage from the storage camera appears missing or unavailable and whether it was a technological or other issue, prosecutors subpoenaed the software company that manages all of the footage from Trump Organization surveillance, including at Mar-a-Lago.

And they recently subpoenaed Matthew Calamari Sr., the Trump Organization’s longtime security chief who became its chief operating officer. His son, Matthew Calamari Jr., who is the company’s director of security, was subpoenaed some time ago, according to a person familiar with the business.

The two are said to have insight into how the security camera works, according to people familiar with the matter. The two Calamaris appeared before the grand jury on Thursday to gather evidence in the case. CNN first reported that prosecutors planned to question them.

One of the previously unreported subpoenas to the Trump Organization was for documents relating to Mr. Trump’s dealings with a Saudi-backed professional golf company known as LIV Golf, which organizes tournaments at some of Mr. Trump’s golf resorts.

It’s unclear what bearing Mr. Trump’s relationship with LIV Golf has on the larger investigation, but it suggests prosecutors are looking at some elements of Mr. Trump’s family business.

A spokesman for Mr Trump called the case a targeted and politically motivated witch hunt, concocted to meddle in an election and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House. The spokesman accused Mr. Smith’s office of harassing anyone who worked for President Trump and is now using the investigation to target Mr. Trump’s business.

Investigators have been piecing together Mr. Trump’s handling of government documents for months, seeking information not just about his habits after leaving the White House, but also about his practices as president. Among the information they gathered in interviews was his habit of flushing equipment down the toilet, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Another related line of inquiry for Mr. Smiths’ team is whether Mr. Trump misled one of his lawyers, Mr. Evan Corcoran, about the movement of classified documents around Mar-a -The girlfriend. In June, Mr. Corcoran helped draft an affidavit, signed by another attorney, saying a diligent search had been carried out of the boxes and all classified documents had been turned over to the Justice Department.

To obtain Mr. Corcorans’ testimony on the matter, which would normally be blocked by solicitor-client privilege, the Special Advocates Office first had to convince a judge that Mr. Trump may have misled him into error. In doing so, prosecutors invoked what is known as the criminal fraud exception, which allows them to breach solicitor-client privilege when they have reason to believe a client has used legal advice or legal services to facilitate a crime.

During his grand jury appearance in March, Mr. Corcoran testified that several Trump employees told him that the Mar-a-Lago storage room was the only place the documents were kept, according to people familiar with them. of the question. Employees were mistaken when FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago in August they found classified documents in Mr Trump’s office and residence, but at the time it was a common belief in the within Mr. Trump’s inner circle.

Although Mr. Corcoran said that Mr. Trump did not personally convey this false information, his testimony did little to absolve the former president, people familiar with the matter said. Mr. Corcoran also told the grand jury how Mr. Trump failed to inform his attorneys of other locations where the documents were stored, which could have effectively misled the legal team.

Prosecutors working under Mr. Smith have developed what several people familiar with the investigation say is a wealth of testimony and evidence about Mr. Trump’s behavior during the long period the National Archives and the Department of Justice sought to recover presidential documents from the former president.

After months of requests, Mr. Trump in January 2022 turned over to the archives 15 boxes of material he had taken from the White House. Those boxes turned out to contain tons of classified documents, prompting a Justice Department investigation and a subpoena in May last year demanding the return of any other documents in Mr Trump’s possession.

Mr. Corcoran submitted another set of documents in response to the subpoena. But suspecting that Mr. Trump had even more based on testimony and video footage, prosecutors requested a search warrant, which the FBI used to scour Mar-a-Lago in August, revealing more material despite the lawyers’ earlier statement that they found nothing else there.

The Justice Department investigation has repeatedly returned in recent weeks to a crucial question: Did Mr. Trump ask Mr. Nauta, or anyone else, to take the boxes out of the storage room before lawyers conducted a diligent search of Mar-a-Lago and said no classified documents were left behind?

Last fall, prosecutors had to make a critical decision after investigators believed Mr Nauta had misled them. To get Mr. Nautas’ cooperation, prosecutors could have used a carrot and negotiated with his lawyers, explaining that Mr. Nauta would not face any legal consequences as long as he gave a full version of what happened to camera in the property.

Or prosecutors could have used a stick and raised the specter of criminal charges to goad or even scare Mr. Nauta into telling them what they wanted to know.

Prosecutors went with the stick, telling lawyers for Mr. Nautas that he was under investigation and that they were considering charging him with a crime.

This decision backfired, as Mr. Nautas’ lawyers more or less cut off communication with the government. The decision to adopt an aggressive attitude towards Mr. Nauta raised internal concerns within the Ministry of Justice. Some investigators believed that key prosecutors, including Jay Bratt, the head of the counterintelligence section of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, mishandled Mr. Nauta and cut off a chance to gain his voluntary cooperation.

More than six months later, prosecutors have still not charged Mr. Nauta or contacted him to resume their conversation. Having obtained little from him as a witness, they are still seeking information from other witnesses about the movement of the boxes.

In recent interviews, the Department of Justice focused on Mr. Nauta and the help he received from a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker in the moving boxes. They asked several people about it, as well as questions about the security cameras and what they did and didn’t capture. They asked specific questions about whether Mr. Nauta was heading to or from the presidents’ residence on the property, according to a person briefed on the matter.

In addition to seeking testimony from the Calamaris and other Trump Organization employees, the Office of Special Advocates has issued numerous subpoenas to the company itself, seeking a variety of internal documents, people say. knowing the subpoenas.

Another line of inquiry prosecutors have pursued concerns how Mr. Trump’s aides helped hire and pay attorneys representing some of the witnesses in investigations related to the former president. They tried to assess whether witnesses were being assessed on how loyal they might be to Mr. Trump as a condition of assistance, according to people briefed on the matter.

