FACT CHECK: Indonesian President Joko Widodo paints the face of Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo?





The story is that President Joko Widodo painted the face of the Governor of Central Java. Ganjar Pranowo is the Governor of Central Java who is ready to contest for the general election or the 2024 election carrying the flag of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party or PDIP. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo, as head of state of the Republic of Indonesia, will end his office next year. City of turnbackhoax.idBubun Wirahman’s Facebook account uploaded a photo showing President Joko Widodo in the middle draw the face of the central governor of Java, Ganjar Pranowo. Uploaded April 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM WIB, narration is “Ready?” continued with an explanation of the latest eligibility issues regarding presidential candidates in the 2024 elections. EXPLANATION After searching Turbackhoax.id using Google Image, the original photo was found on the website arsy.net, a site with the function of finding, buying and selling art. Information was found on the website that the original design was the work of Yasumasa Morimura, with a description “Self-portraits through the history of art (Magritte / Triple personality), 2016” and a painting in place of President Joko Widodo painting Ganjar Pranowo. This means that the image uploaded to the Facebook page has been modified. In fact, the original image belonging to Yasumasa Morimura is not about the President of the Republic of Indonesia and one of the candidates for the 2024 election. CONCLUSION Bubun Wirahman’s Facebook account which uploaded a photo of President Joko Widodo painting Ganjar Pranowo is included in the category of manipulated content. Editor’s note: This article is part of the content Fact check Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide feedback/reviews, either through the feedback column in each related content, by contacting Suara.com editorial, or by submitting issues/complaints that need to be checked or verified by E-mail. [email protected]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.suara.com/read/2023/05/05/090056/cek-fakta-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-melukis-wajah-gubernur-jateng-ganjar-pranowo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

