LONDON: Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is facing longtime Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish elections, backed by a six-party opposition alliance, has said if he wins he will bring freedom and democracy to Turkey, what what it costs.

Danger takes many forms.

For Turkey’s longtime leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it comes in the form of a former civil servant, used to making heart emojis with his hands.

Young people want democracy, he told the BBC. They don’t want the police coming to their door early in the morning just because they tweeted.

He is the main rival of the Islamist leaders in the May 14 elections and has a narrow lead in opinion polls. This close race should go to a second round two weeks later.

Currently, Turks can go to jail for insulting the president. Many have.

I tell young people that they can criticize me freely. I will ensure that they have this right, says the 74-year-old man, who leads the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Some of Mr Kilicdaroglus’ supporters fear for his safety, but he says it comes with the territory.

Doing politics in Turkey means choosing a risky life. I will follow my path whatever Erdogan and his allies do.

They can’t discourage me. They can’t scare me. I made a promise to this nation.

