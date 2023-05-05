China’s Global Influence Game | The Heritage Foundation

On April 15, Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva concluded a visit to China. Lulas’ trip was a great success for China. But that should be worrisome for the United States.

Unlike his pro-American predecessor, Lulapledged to work with Beijingto rebalance global politics and has expressed a desire to settle more trade in a currency other than the US dollar, another interest he shares with Beijing. He also hasdeserved criticismto repeat Russian and Chinese propaganda after blaming the United States for encouraging war by supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend against Russian invasion.

While Brazil still has a long way to go before it can be seen as fully under Beijing’s sway, it is only the latest country to move closer to China in an increasingly intense diplomatic offensive by China. People’s Republic. In addition to Lula,heads of state or governmentfrom the European Union, France, Malaysia, Singapore and Spain have visited China since the end of March, and senior Chinese officials have met their counterparts in several countries. French President EmmanuelMacron notably raised his eyebrowsafter expressing support for the Chinese narratives and issuing a joint statement pledging cooperation in areas such as nuclear power and food security.

That Beijing is engaging in diplomatic relations is neither new nor particularly threatening. But there is no doubt that Chinese diplomacy has become more aggressive since Xi Jinping came to power. It appears to be intensifying further during his newly consolidated third term in office.

>>> South American partners are turning away from the United States and towards China and Iran

Indeed, China is carrying out what could be called anew great gamefor geopolitical domination. However, the rules of this game differ from those familiar to most members of the hard power-oriented international community. While China frequently deploys tactics of military coercion to buttress its extensive territorial claims, it seeks to secure its global dominance not through a risky campaign of military conquest that could have catastrophic consequences for the regime, but through a more subtle approach. and gradual process aimed at accumulating political and economic influence.

Play by new rules

This game is not new, but China’s approach has changed in recent years. For decades, the top priority of Chinese diplomats has been allaying the concerns of the United States and its allies about the Chinese Communist Party’s intentions and promoting the idea that China’s rise would benefit the system. international led by the United States. This effort has served China well for four decades. The United States actively allowed China to develop and encouraged the rest of the world to do the same.

But as China’s economic and military power grew and America began to wake up to Party threats, Xi and his colleagues began to shift their focus from the increasingly difficult task of appeasing the United States to present China as an alternative and attractive world leader or in certain cases. case forcing other countries to embrace his leadership. This change began in 2008, when China sought to take advantage of the global financial crisis to delegitimize American leadership and present itself as a moreresponsible alternative.

This process accelerated under Xi. By 2017, China had all but abandoned the low-key approach to diplomacy that had persisted since the Deng Xiaoping era. Below Xi Jinping’s thoughts on diplomacyChina is now openly calling for reform of the international system and seeking to establish what it calls a community of common destiny for humanity. During the March 2023 annual legislative session, Xi summed up the new approach in a 24-character slogan recallingDengs Famous Injunctionto hide your strength and bide your time.Xi’s Slogancalls for a more active foreign policy and includes phrases like dare to fight.

As part of this new approach, Beijing continues to make significant efforts to moderate US opposition to its policies and sow disunity within the US alliance system. But the primary focus of China’s diplomatic efforts has shifted from convincing the United States and its allies that China does not want to harm the international order to actively enlisting countries to help reshape it or overthrow it.

A numbers game

This new diplomatic approach focuses on three types of countries: those, like Russia and Iran, that resent the US-led world order as much as China; undemocratic countries like Saudi Arabia which, although aligned with the United States, have only a limited ideological interest in preserving the norms of the existing international order; and the Global South, or underdeveloped countries in Africa, Latin America, the South Pacific and other regions, whose loyalty Beijing seeks to buy by addressing unmet development needs.

Essentially, China’s quest for global leadership is a numbers game. In an international system where every country gets a voice in United Nations bodies, the country that manages to attract the most supporters can shape the system from within. The genius of China’s strategy is that most countries in the world are underdeveloped, undemocratic, or both. Most countries disagree with Washington on important issues, as illustrated by the fact that only33 countriesalmost all liberal democracies in North America, Europe and Northeast Asia have imposed sanctions on Russia despite the massive UN vote to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

Many countries targeted by China have traditionally aligned themselves with the United States and often do not trust Beijing. But Beijing doesn’t need their full loyalty all at once. He views loyalty as a specter and is content to get payoffs when and where he can.

At the UN, for example, China uses its political influence over developing countries and over key UN offices and personnel to block actions inconsistent with its interests and to degrade and supersede the liberal norms that sustain the system. international led by the United States. Beijing does not need these countries to definitively side with China against the United States, but simply to vote for it on certain key issues and slowly build relationships of mutual benefit. This strategy is paying off, as evidenced by China’s undue influence in theUnited Nations Human Rights Council. THEWorld Health OrganizationAnother example is China’s appeasement throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

>>> Winning the New Cold War: A Plan to Counter China

China’s ability to influence developing countries to changediplomatic recognitionfrom Taipei to Beijing, despite US pressure to resist its overtures, is another worrying trend. Nine countries have severed ties with Taiwan since 2016, and five of them are in the Americas’ backyard. In 2016, all but one Central American country had ties to Taiwan. Only two remain, the others having defected to Beijing.

Preserving American Leadership

To preserve American leadership and the current international order, the United States must compete with China in the developing world. Many developing countries have significant economic and political needs that require not only investment in infrastructure and industry, but also the active support of a major world power. These are needs that China is happy to fill. By helping to meet the economic and political needs of these countries, the United States can provide them with an alternative to pivoting to China. With all the recent discussions on friendshoring And relocation critical supply chains currently blocked in China, there should be plenty of investment opportunities that will pay off in the long run.

America must also do a better job of telling its story in the developing world. Despite perceptions to the contrary, the United States and its allies remain the most important economic partners of many countries where China is making inroads. Beijing often wins favor with these countries by promising increased trade and investment, but the promises don’t always produce results. Since Costa Rica established ties with Beijing in 2007, for example, Chinese investment in the country hasdecreased by 70%. From 2021,79% of the country’s foreign direct investmentcomes from the United States

Of course, not all investments are created equal. To compete with China, the United States must ensure that its investments actually meet development needs. But in a world where messages often outweigh facts and results, the United States needs to do a better job of telling its own story, rather than letting Beijing dominate the narrative as it often does.

Finally, Washington must preserve American dominance in the economic and military domains. Beijing recognizes the political influence that comes with hard power and freely exploits that influence. Developing countries fear finding themselves on the wrong side of geopolitical competition and opposing a future hegemon. As long as they fear that China will eventually overtake the United States, Washington will have a hard time convincing them not to curry favor with Beijing. They are less likely to side with China if they are convinced that the United States will remain the dominant power.