Donald Trump Defends Lewd Remarks, Calls Work Accuser Crazy In New Video | world news





Jurors watching Donald Trump’s video deposition on Thursday heard the former president mock a woman accusing him of rape as crazy and mentally ill, and an expert estimated Trump could have caused nearly $3 million damage to the reputation of the accusers.

Former US President Donald Trump. (AP)

A transcript of Trump’s testimony about E. Jean Carroll appeared in court filings before the trial, but the deposition played in court allowed jurors to hear him speak about the case in his own voice. Other parts of the recording were presented in court on Wednesday.

The video released Thursday also included Trump holding up his previous comments that Carroll was not his “type and defending as the locker room talks about his notorious boasting in a 2005 Access Hollywood recording about the seizure of women’s genitals.

Later, Northwestern University sociologist Ashlee Humphreys testified that a statement Trump made in October 2022 reiterating earlier denials caused between $368,000 and $2.76 million in reputational damage to Carrolls.

Trump’s statement, posted on his Truth Social platform just days before he sat down for the deposition, was seen by about 13.8 to 18 million people, Humphreys said. She cited social science modeling she performed on behalf of Carroll’s attorneys.

Trump’s earlier denials caused even more reputational damage, Humphreys said, such as when Trump claimed he had never met Carroll and when he said she was totally lying right after she was published in June. 2019.

Those estimates could be a factor if the jury finds Trump defamed Carroll and must weigh damages.

Carroll, a 79-year-old writer and former magazine advice columnist, alleges that Trump raped her in the dressing room of an upscale New York department store on an unspecified date in the spring of 1996.

According to Carroll, they bumped into each other, engaged in light-hearted banter about trying on lingerie, and jokingly went into the dressing room, where he slammed the door and suddenly became violent.

It wasn’t until 2019 that she went public with the accusations and took legal action, but two of her friends testified that she described the attack to them shortly after Carroll said she had happened.

I believed it then, and I believe it now, one of those friends, former TV news anchor Carol Martin, said in the witness stand Thursday.

Trump, 76, says Carroll fabricated the entire encounter and never met her except for a brief exchange of pleasantries at a social event in 1987.

I think she’s sick, mentally ill, Trump said calmly during the deposition. He added: She said I did something to her that never happened. There was nothing. I don’t know anything about this crazy job.

Trump did not attend the trial, and his lawyers said he would not testify or call witnesses on his behalf.

However, in remarks Thursday to reporters on a golf trip to Ireland, Trump suggested he would likely attend the trial, which is expected to conclude next week.

His lawyers continued to say there were no plans for him to do so.

Trump, who angered Trial Judge Lewis Kaplan with social media posts criticizing the case early in the trial, also repeated his claim that it was a political scam and hit out at Kaplan, a person appointed by Bill Clinton, as an extremely hostile and brutal judge who doesn’t like me very much. a lot.

