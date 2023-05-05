Trump complains about having to face the rape trial of E. Jean Carroll – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump paused while golfing in Ireland on Thursday to complain to reporters that he, ‘a wealthy and famous politician who leads the polls by 40 points’, faces a rape trial .

While the former president has spent the past few days making connections in Scotland and Ireland, back in Manhattan, a jury is weighing the evidence against Trump in a civil rape lawsuit brought by author E. Jean Carroll. On Wednesday, Trump’s attorneys informed U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan that Trump would not appear as a witness on his own behalf, or present a defense at all.

Although he gave official notice to the judge, Trump told reporters he would return to the United States early to give Carroll a piece of his mind. “I have to leave Scotland, I have to leave Ireland, where I have a large property. I don’t have to but I choose to [leave early]cried the former president to reporters.

Trump added that he would “probably” attend the trial. “It’s a shame that this is happening,” he fumed. “False accusations against a rich man, or in my case against a famous, wealthy, political person who leads the polls by 40 points, and I have to go back for a woman who made a false accusation about me.”

“I’m going to go back and I’m going to confront her because look, this woman is a disgrace and it shouldn’t be allowed in our country,” he continued. It’s totally fake, it was a fake, it’s a fake. She wrote in her book that she is a Democrat.

Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina said “no” when asked if Trump would “confront” Carroll according to the New York Daily News.

Donald Trump says he will cut short his trip to Ireland to ‘confront’ E. Jean Carroll in court, and it’s a ‘disgrace’ for a ‘wealthy and famous political figure who leads the polls by 40 points’ have a lawsuit against him. pic.twitter.com/gZfb7f6bN0

— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) May 4, 2023

Trump’s previous outbursts on social media over the lawsuit have already earned him a rebuke from Judge Kaplan, who called the former president’s behavior ‘totally inappropriate’ and warned he could expose himself. to “a new source of potential liability”. Editor’s Choice

The words of warning clearly did not faze Trump, who said Kaplan was “an extremely hostile judge” towards him. “We have a rough judge, we have a judge who doesn’t like much,” he told reporters.

Carroll in 2019 accused Trump of raping her in the dressing room of a New York department store in the 1990s. Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit over statements Trump made about her following her accusation . The suit was later upgraded to include battery charging under New York’s new adult survivor law. The law, approved in the wake of the #MeToo movement, allows victims of sexual assault to bring civil suits against their accused abusers even if the criminal statute of limitations has expired.

On Thursday, the jury heard Trump’s testimony through a videotaped deposition that was played in court. Throughout the interrogation, a combative and often agitated Trump argued with lawyers. At one point, the former president defended statements he made bragging about sexually assaulting women in the infamous Access Hollywood tape. “Well, historically, that’s been true with stars,” Trump said of his comment of grabbing them by the pussy. “If you look over the last million years, that has been mostly true, not always true, but mostly true – unfortunately or fortunately.” Tendency

At one point, Carroll’s attorneys questioned Trump about his claim that he couldn’t have raped Carroll because she wasn’t his “type.” The question angered Trump, who told the attorney that she “wouldn’t be a choice of mine either, to be honest…I wouldn’t be interested in you in any way.”

Carroll’s attorneys are expected to close their case Thursday afternoon and a verdict is expected next week. However, that deadline could be delayed if Trump does return from his international wanderings to make a court appearance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-whines-e-jean-carroll-rape-trial-1234729788/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos