Now two Modi roadshows in Bangalore on Saturday and Sunday

This weekend, just before the May 10 elections, Bengaluru will not see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow as planned by the BJP, but two on Saturday and Sunday. The roadshow, which was previously scheduled to run for eight hours on Saturday only, has now been split into two parts on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is to avoid inconvenience to the general public if the rally goes takes place for a full day. , according to BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje. Previous plan Mr Modi was due to hold a 36.6 km tour on Saturday according to the original plan, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. However, the Prime Minister is said to have expressed concern that blocking roads for such a long period would affect weekend travellers. There have also been overnight rains in the city in recent days. Following this, the party rescheduled the program from Saturday evening to Sunday morning, now titled Namma Bengaluru, Namma Hemme (Our Bengaluru, Our Pride). While the Saturday tour will start from the Kempe Gowdas Statue near New Thippasandra and end at the War Memorial on Brigade Road, the Sunday tour will start at the War Memorial on Brigade Road and end near the Sankey Reservoir in Malleswaram constituency. The two-day tours will cover 17 of the 28 Assembly constituencies in the city of Bangalore. Two day stay Meanwhile, Mr Modi will make an overnight stop in Bangalore on Friday after speaking at public conventions in Ballari and rural Tumakuru. After taking part in the Bangalore roadshow on Saturday, he will address the Badami and Haveri conventions, before returning to Bangalore for an overnight stop. Also on Sunday, Mr Modi will address public conventions in Shivamogga and Nanjangud after completing the Bengaluru tour. Puja in Nanjangud Mr Modi will wrap up his campaign in Karnataka, after speaking at 18 public conventions and hosting five roadshows, by offering a puja to Lord Srikanteshwara at the Nanjangud Temple on Sunday, according to BJP MLC Keshavprasad which coordinates the Prime Ministers’ Gatherings. With this, the party is trying to link Uttar Kashi (Varanasi) with Dakshina Kashi (Nanjangud) as the prime minister represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, Mr Keshavprasad said. The Hindu. In all, the Prime Minister would have spent 15 days in the electoral state from January 14 to May 7. Meanwhile, the BJP is transforming the public convention addressed by Mr Modi to Badami on Saturday into a women-centric convention, as Badami is home to the famous Banashankari temple which celebrates the female deity. We are trying to ensure that 60,000 to 70,000 women attend this convention,” Mr. Keshavprasad said.

