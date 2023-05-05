Turkey’s electoral rivals vie for swing city in Erdoan’s toughest race

Campaign songs float through the air, political billboards and brightly colored banners dot the city center, and campaign offices bustle with activity in the sunny port city of Mersin on the Mediterranean coast of the Turkey.

Opposition leader Kemal Kldarolu and President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Turkey’s leader for two decades, are locked in a hard-fought race for the presidency ahead of the May 14 vote. It sparked a grassroots campaign to win over voters in Mersin, the capital of a swing province whose population swelled with people fleeing a catastrophic earthquake in February.

Serdar Tatar, who runs a butcher’s shop in central Mersin, previously voted for Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (AKP), but has now changed course, in part because of his financial difficulties in a country where the inflation is running at an annual rate of 43.7 percent. hundred.

There is no prosperity…the rich get richer, the lower class gets crushed, he said late last month. I will vote for Kldarolu.

Erdoan and Kldarolu are battling to secure more than half of the votes in the presidential race to avoid an unprecedented runoff. But Wolfango Piccoli, co-chairman for political risk at advisory group Teneo, said the competition was very close. While polls have historically been uneven, some analysts suggest this will be Erdoan’s toughest contest.

Banners outside a CHP campaign office in the city showing Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (centre), the founder of modern Turkey, and presidential candidate Kemal Kldarolu Onur Erdoan/FT



Tatar is not the only one angry with the state of the economy. The election comes at a time when many Turkish families are grappling with runaway inflation, while criticisms are mounting against governments’ tightening grip on the media and other institutions.

Kldarolu has united six parties with very different ideologies to wage a relentless campaign of resistance against Erdoan. Most polls show the opposition leader, a mild-mannered former economist, ahead of the more pugnacious president.

Senior opposition alliance officials say they are cautiously optimistic that Kldarolu can be won over, although most also recognize that Erdoan is a shrewd activist who can deploy the full arsenal of the state. Kldarolu told the Financial Times last week that he expected a mostly free voting process but did not trust Turkey’s top electoral council, warning it could intervene if Erdoan loses.

Erdoan received extensive local media coverage last week after inaugurating the country’s first nuclear reactor, a Russian-built plant near Mersin. He spoke via video link after falling ill with what the government described as the stomach flu.

Polls indicate that the two men will struggle to secure 50% of the vote since several other candidates are also vying for the presidency.

For [the] first time in [the] For 20 years, Erdoan has started the race not as a leader but as a follower. The opposition must therefore defend its support…this time it is Erdoan who must swing the votes, said Can Seluki of consultancy Istanbul Economics Research.

If no candidate receives half of the votes, a second round will take place on May 28. It would be the first time Turkey has made it to a second round since a new presidential system took effect in 2017.

A second round is one of the few near certainties we have, Piccoli said.

Selim Koru, an analyst at Ankara-based think tank Tepav, said while voter behavior in a runoff would be difficult to predict, the results of the parliamentary vote would be held alongside the first-round presidential poll. . would probably play a role.

The People’s Alliance, a coalition of the AKP and the ultra-nationalist Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), currently controls the legislature. Polls suggest that Kldarolus’ table of six, made up of his left-leaning Republican People’s Party (CHP), the nationalist Good Party and four smaller groups, is trailing the Erdogans coalition in the parliamentary race.

Koru said if the People’s Alliance wins parliament, it could be a major boon for Turkey’s longtime president. Erdogan’s path to victory really can’t be a first round victory which is unrealistic, Koru said. He must bring in Parliament [the] first round, then [the] second round, argue Vote for me, otherwise have a divided government.

CHP parliamentary candidate Glcan K, standing center, speaks during a campaign event in the city center Onur Erdoan/FT

In Mersin late last month, a truck bearing Kldarolu’s face loudly played a catchy hymn promising the return of spring. A parliamentary candidate from his CHP party went door to door, shaking hands and handing out flyers.

In the 2018 elections, Erdoan and former presidential candidate Muharrem nce won nearly the same vote share in the expanded province of Mersin, underscoring the region’s importance ahead of elections this month.

In a single day, candidates from at least four parties canvassed businesses in an attempt to secure votes.

People want something to change, for the order to change, CHP candidate for parliament Glcan K said after addressing more than two dozen people in a leafy, upscale neighborhood of Mersin.

Mersin butcher Serdar Tatar plans to switch his vote from Erdoan to Kldarolu Onur Erdoan/FT

K pushed back against widespread criticism that Kldarolu lacked the charisma to energize voters. The 74-year-old opposition leader sought to turn his studious demeanor to his advantage by posting campaign videos on Twitter from a desk surrounded by books.

A monologue on Kldarolus’ Alevi faith, which many supporters feared would be used against him in a predominantly Sunni Muslim country, garnered more than 114 mins views.

[Kldarolu] brought together… very different people and took a step towards changing the order and the system of this country by coming together around the same table, K said. In fact, it turned into a struggle beyond the struggle of Kemal Kldarolus, and it turned into a struggle for integrity.

At the Tatar butcher’s shop, a pensioner contemplating poultry offerings was upset by the economic situation of ordinary Turks and suggested that her patience was at an end.

I used to eat chicken once a week. Now only once a month, said the woman, who asked not to be named. This government hasn’t changed things in 20 years, why will things be any different now?

Across town, in the market, however, not all residents were feeling the economic pain. A shopper browsing the tomatoes said the prices were quite reasonable for the season.

And Firdevs Aktrk, deputy candidate for the Erdoans AKP party, defended the president’s unconventional economic policies.

Wandering through fruit and vegetable stalls and shaking hands with vendors and customers, she said the turkeys’ problems weren’t too different from those of other nations: There’s an economic crisis in every countries in the world right now.

Our President personally makes announcements [on how to improve the economy], she added. And he will announce more in the future.