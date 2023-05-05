Politics
Brexit: Arm Holdings co-founder Hermann Hauser exposes the reality
However, you would hope that Arm Holdings co-founder Hermann Hausers pointing out some specific consequences of the ruling Conservatives’ idiocy on Brexit this week would have sparked at least some blushes among the more staid cabinets.
The decision by the Japanese owner of semiconductor and software design firm Arm Holdings, SoftBank, to float the UK-based company to New York rather than London must surely have been somewhat embarrassing for the Conservative government when it was announced last month.
And you imagine that must have been all the more humiliating given the widely reported major efforts by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his predecessor Boris Johnson to lure Arm Holdings listing in Britain.
Surely that was not half the embarrassment of Mr. Hauser’s firm opinion on a key factor in SoftBank’s decision: Brexit. And that’s before we even get to the Arm Holdings co-founders’ most apt characterization of the Conservatives’ decision to pull the UK out of the European Union as idiocy.
Once again we have an expert pointing out the loss of opportunity resulting from Brexit. The fact that the Tories have tried to claim that Brexit has had quite the opposite effect – with their creation for a time of what looked like a hopelessly appointed position of Minister for Brexit Opportunities – does not alter the reality. of the situation.
Make no mistake about it, Arm Holdings and its technology was one of the very big success stories of the UK listed company arena of the last decades before the company was acquired by SoftBank in 2016. ‘Arm Holdings on the London Stock Exchange, with SoftBank’s IPO of the company, so that would have been a big deal.
What was probably at least as interesting as Mr Hauser’s take on the specific situation regarding the decision on where to float Arm Holdings was his broader point about the UK’s reputation on the international stage.
Mr Hauser told BBC Radio 4s Today: The problem is that doing an IPO (initial public offering) on two exchanges at the same time is a huge amount of work, so the administrative effort is double . And the thing is, New York is of course a much deeper market than London and partly because of the idiocy of Brexit, of course, the image of the London Stock Exchange has suffered a lot in the international community.
Asked if he was saying that because of Brexit or partly because of Brexit there is just less money to raise in London, Mr Hauser replied: I think that is correct.
While he said Arm was arguably one of the UK’s most successful tech companies, Mr Hausers feels Britain has been left behind in the wider semiconductor sector in a global context following decisions made at the time of Margaret Thatcher was also interesting. .
He said: The British semiconductor industry itself, from a hardware point of view, is of course not comparable to the American, Chinese or even European semiconductor industry. Unfortunately, we lost that during the Thatcher era when we decided not to support Ferranti or Plessey at the time. It’s a train that left a long time ago.
His comments on this broader issue seemed to line up with the thoughts of James Anderson, former co-director of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust.
Mr Anderson told the Herald in 2017 that he was growing increasingly pessimistic about the UK’s ability to build truly global businesses.
He cited the UK government’s lack of economic seriousness, the Brexit situation and the city’s culture as key factors limiting Britain in this regard.
Arm Holdings was among Scottish Mortgages’ particularly successful investments in the UK stock market.
Mr Anderson, in a UK context, challenged in 2017 the Brexit argument that benefiting from the devaluation of the pound following the vote to leave the EU would compensate for the loss of industrial muscle.
The veteran fund manager, who is now chairman of Swedish investment firm Kinnevik, said: I don’t see how a large industrial company will put all of its production capacity in Britain, where the supply chain and l access to markets raise concerns. I’m not sure there’s much intellectual evidence that devaluation is a way out.
Mr Anderson, reflecting on the period since 1979, told the Herald in 2015 that the tragedy of the whole post-Thatcher era is that this notion of creating entrepreneurial freedom has not translated into the production of big business. .
He cited telecommunications giant Vodafone as a major UK-based company that was formed during this period. However, he stressed that Vodafone had been built by combining assets through mergers and acquisitions and through capital expenditure, “rather than grand inventions”.
Mr Anderson underlined his belief at this stage that Arm Holdings, which was one of Scottish Mortgage’s top 30 holdings at March 31, 2015, was a great business.
However, he added that it was “a shame” that Arm Holdings was “not an even bigger company” given the importance of the microprocessor specialist’s technology.
You imagine that, had the major and concerted efforts of the ruling Conservatives to lure Arm Holdings back to London had been successful, the Tories would have used the opportunity to present such an event as a vote of confidence in the UK.
THE Financial The Times reported in January that Mr Sunak had reignited talks with SoftBank regarding a London listing for Cambridge-based Arm Holdings. According to the FT, Mr Sunak met Arms chief executive Rene Haas in December in Downing Street and Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of SoftBank, joined by video link.
The FT reported that the meeting was described as very constructive by two people knowledgeable on the subject and positive by another.
Whatever high hopes the UK government may have had of bringing Arm Holdings back to the UK stock market – at a time when the Tories seem desperate to brag about anything that could possibly be presented as a vote of confidence in the country after Brexit – came to naught.
And, while Mr Hausers’ comments might sound like rubbing salt in the wound, the Tories would do well to listen to them if they are to mitigate future damage from their Brexit idiocy.
