ICC World Cup 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium set to host India-Pakistan clash

Indian is set to host the ICC Mens 50-over World Cup later this year and fans are eagerly waiting for the Indian team to take on rivals Pakistan. The two teams will play a cricket match on Indian soil after more than seven years and Ahmedabads Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the largest in the world, is likely to host the tantalizing clash.

According to Indian Express, Narendra Modi Stadium has emerged as the favorite to host the top flight match. BCCI has shortlisted more than 10 cities to host the showpiece event, but to make the contest more exciting, the board plans to focus on the biggest stadium in the world which has a seating capacity of 1 lakh. Many cricket fans would arrive in India from all over the world to witness the high tension clash and hence Narendra Modi Stadium would be the most suitable option.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Full list of hitters with the most runs, Check here

India and Pakistan last played a match in India at the 2016 T20 World Cup. Under the guidance of MS Dhoni, the men in blue defeated the arch-rivals by 6 wickets. Since then, both teams have locked horns at multinational events at overseas venues.

It has also been learned that the BCCI will announce the schedule for the 2023 ICC World Cup with a grand ceremony after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. If everything goes as planned, the showpiece event will kick off. October 5.

IPL Points Table 2023: Check Team Ranking, Team Points, Wins & Losses

As for venues, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru and Dharamshala have been shortlisted as the host grounds including the practice match.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Full list of hitters with the most runs, Check here

Of these, only seven cities will host India’s games. Meanwhile, multiple reports have stated that Pakistan will play most of their matches in Chennai and Bengaluru due to security concerns. Similarly, Bangladesh could also play most of the matches in Kolkata and Guwahati to reduce the traveling distance of fans.

Get the latest cricket news, IPL 2023 live score, orange cap and purple cap holder details here