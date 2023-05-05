China does not understand India on Chanakya and Tibet





A decade-old Chinese military document that resurfaced recently provides fascinating insight into Beijing’s misplaced claims about how New Delhi views its neighbors. The 372-page document, titled zhanlue xue (loosely translated “The Science of Military Strategy”), was published by the Beijing-based People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences in 2013. The document, prepared by the faculty of the PLA Academy of Military Sciences with a “very high level review”, was translated by the China Aerospace Studies Institute of the US Air University, based in Montgomery, Alabama . [CASI]. Among other things, the document outlines China’s tactical outlook vis-à-vis India. India’s military strategy: what China does not understand Referring to Indian strategist Chanakya’s traditional ideas, the PLA document says New Delhi is deeply affected by his traditional idea “which treated neighbors as enemies”. Experts regard this Chinese assertion of Indian military strategy as completely misplaced. “This statement is a reflection of [China’s] a limited understanding of Indian foreign policy or a deliberate attempt to confuse,” Suyash Desai, a Taiwan-based researcher on China’s military and foreign policy, told WION. To secure its national security interests, India has in the past taken militarily and economically coercive measures in its immediate vicinity, points out Anushka Saxena, research analyst with the Indo-Pacific Studies program at the Takshashila-based institution. in Bengaluru. For example, after Nepal bought Chinese military equipment in 1988, India refused to renew the singular Indo-Nepal Trade and Transit Treaty until April 1990, when democracy was restored to the corridors of power in Kathmandu. Similarly, part of the reason Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s government sent Indian peacekeepers to Sri Lanka in the early 1990s was to allay India’s concerns about terrorist activities by LTTE that impacted our national interests, Saxena added. Has India taken coercive military and economic measures to deal with its neighbors in the past? Yes. Is there some degree of Indocentrism reflected in this? Yes. But does that mean India did it because it views its neighbors as enemies? No, Saxena told WION. India wants Tibet to be a buffer state: PLA document The PLA document states that since independence, India has fully pursued the imperial expansionist strategic thinking of the UK. This, the document adds, included India attempting to incorporate Tibet into its sphere of influence as a buffer state. A buffer state refers to a neutral country between two large hostile countries whose state of neutrality aims to prevent the outbreak of a regional conflict. Every major country invests in buffers around it or at least wants to be surrounded by countries that are friendlier to it, also known as a “sphere of influence”. In general, Indian governments have, at least in the first decades of independence, seen merit in these British ideas, Sridharan Subramanyam of the Chennai Center for China Studies told WION, adding that. While New Delhi had no formal foreign policy to treat Tibet as a buffer state, Chinese aggression in western Ladakh in the mid-1950s was aimed at providing its G219 highway with a buffer through Aksai Chin, he noted. China’s National Highway G219 passes through India’s Aksai Chin region, under illegal Chinese occupation since the 1950s | Google Maps After all, as a “buffer state”, Tibet would have retained its status as a sovereign nation-state, which it had always been, and would have benefited the most from its relations with the two great powers on both its flanks. , explains Subramanyam. Reflecting on the complex history of Tibet’s rendezvous with China and India, Anushka Saxena of the Takshashila Institution pointed out that the British see merit in making Tibet an autonomous buffer to prevent Russian aggression in southern China and against its territory in India in the years of the “Great Game” between London and Moscow. WATCH ALSO | Gravitas: 1 million Tibetan children separated from their families The British also made concessions to China through the Anglo-Chinese Treaty of 1906 and the Anglo-Russian Treaty of 1907 which recognized Chinese “suzerainty” over Tibet and held that any conduct of foreign relations with Tibet should go through Chinese diplomatic offices. “However, with the expansion of the historic territorial claims of the People’s Republic of China after the Chinese Communist Party established its rule over the country in 1949, Tibet was finally brought under effective Chinese control, ending its status as a stamp three years after India’s independence from the British, says Saxena. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/china-does-not-get-india-right-on-chanakya-and-tibet-588927 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

