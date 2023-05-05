Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host India against Pakistan in the 2023 ICC World Cup





Image source: TWITTER Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host the India v Pakistan match in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India will host the 13th edition of the biggest tournament in the 50-over format in October-November 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already shortlisted 13 venues and is expected to announce the official schedule following the conclusion of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a report by Indian Express, BCCI are looking to pick Ahmedabad to host the high-tension encounter between the two rivals. Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest stadium in the world and can accommodate more than 1 lakh spectators. The India vs Pakistan match is sure to draw a large crowd and the venue will be ideal to give the fans the best experience. Apart from the famous stadium in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Indore, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Rajkot and Dharamshala will host the World Cup matches. However, only seven of these venues will host all seven of India’s matches in the group stage. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad will host India’s two matches if the Men in Blue reach the final. It has also been reported that the majority of Pakistan’s matches will be played in Chennai and Bengaluru. Both venues were favorites to host the India v Pakistan game but Chennai is now likely to host another mega clash, India v Australia. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is also being considered to host Pakistan’s group stage matches. Kolkata and Guwahati are expected to host the Bangladesh matches as both venues are close to the neighboring country and this will attract more fans from the traveling side. The same report also revealed that the Indian team asked the BCCI to allocate difficult matches against Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa to sites that favor spinners. This will be a big advantage for the hosts as India have a great record on slow runs with quality rotation options. Latest Cricket News

