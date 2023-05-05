



Russia accuses US of involvement in Kremlin bombings Russia blamed the United States for the apparent drone attack on the Kremlin, doubling down on accusing Washington of being directly involved in the war in Ukraine. The Kremlins spokesman said, without providing evidence, that the United States dictated Ukrainian strikes inside Russia, a charge denied by US officials. The White House quickly dismissed those charges. Leaked secret Pentagon documents show that while the US military does provide battlefield targeting data to Ukraine, US officials worked to deter Ukraine from potentially provocative strikes on Moscow. In this war, the battle over the narrative is as important as the battle on the ground, writes Michael Schwirtz, a reporter for The Times. While the Kremlin lies and frequently uses the powerful government-controlled media to create alternate realities, Ukraine has also proven adept at twisting the truth to serve its war agenda. Background: The Kremlin for 12 hours did not acknowledge what it has since described as a Ukrainian strike on the seat of the Russian government. When the Russian press service blamed Ukraine, it did so in an unusually detailed statement, triggering a wave of public denials in Kyiv. The explosions were too small to accomplish much, Ukrainian officials said.

The cost of corruption in Türkiye A Times investigation examines how corruption in Turkey’s construction boom undermined safety and contributed to more than 50,000 deaths, as buildings crumbled, crumbled or crumbled in the earthquake of February 6. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is running for re-election this month, has used construction as a vehicle for growth and a symbol of Turkey’s progress. But under his watch, developers made payments to circumvent bureaucratic approvals, prioritizing speed over safety, and Turkish families grew rich through a building system plagued by patronage. In one case, a developer won zoning approval for an apartment complex in Antakya after donating more than $200,000 to a local soccer club, whose mayor is honorary president. The project failed inspection, but the developers still used political influence to open the doors. About 65 people died when this apartment complex collapsed during the earthquake.

Flight from Sudan As Sudan rushes towards civil war, more than 52,500 Sudanese and nearly 4,000 foreigners have crossed the border into Egypt since the fighting began, according to Egyptian officials. Many are well-to-do people who have spent the last of their money on the trip to a country that shares a common language and deep ties with Sudan. They are at the forefront of what Egyptian and UN officials fear is a growing rush of Sudanese refugees to their northern neighbor, as one ceasefire after another in Sudan is violated by warring factions. Officials expect buses full of poorer refugees to follow. The Egyptian government has eased border controls for Sudanese arrivals and sent additional trains and buses to Aswan, the major city closest to the border, to help refugees move further into Egypt. There, people welcomed the refugees, found them apartments and brought them food.

A Deadly Journey: The Egyptian Red Crescent is providing humanitarian aid and medical care on the Egyptian side of the border. But on the other side, where temperatures regularly exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, several people died while waiting in the desert, according to local witnesses. THE LAST NEWS Around the world

Can you pass an 8th grade history test? National test results released this week showed a marked decline in American students’ knowledge of history, accelerating a downward trend that began nearly a decade ago. The low comes as the subject itself has become increasingly politically contentious, often over matters of race. SPORTS NEWS FROM ATHLETIC Lionel Messi has a major decision to make: A move to Major League Soccer is a possibility as his time in Paris drifts towards an unhappy ending. The soccer star who used an opera singer to improve himself: Voice coach Stefan Holmstrom delivers a unconventional lesson on how opera can help communications in the field.

Dogs (and cats) on an airplane Traveling on a commercial airline with an animal has become increasingly difficult: some pets can fly inside the cabin in carriers, but larger animals must travel as cargo, although some airlines airlines do not carry specific breeds. A new airline hopes to capitalize on some of that frustration. K9 Jets, a UK-based private jet charter company, was established to serve people who want to travel comfortably with their pets. For around $9,000, you and your dog can fly from the United States to Europe on a Gulfstream G4, outfitted with plush leather seats and champagne flutes filled with dog treats. I just don’t understand why airlines don’t recognize the business opportunity, said a dedicated dog owner. Doing anything well for our pets is just like doing anything well for our children.

