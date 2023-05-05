China is the world’s biggest jailer of journalists

WASHINGTON (AP) China was the world’s largest jailer of journalists last year with more than 100 behind bars, according to a press freedom group, as President Xi Jinpings’ government tightened control over society.

Xi’s government was also one of the biggest exporters of propaganda content, according to Reporters Without Borders. China ranked second to last on the group’s annual press freedom index, behind its only neighbor North Korea.

The ruling Communist Party has tightened already strict controls on the media in China, where all newspapers and broadcasters are state-owned. Websites and social media are required to enforce censorship that prohibits material that may spread opposition to one-party rule.

Xi, China’s most powerful figure for decades, summoned to a meeting in 2016 with journalists rewarded with official awards for adhering to the right direction of public opinion.

Xi is waging a crusade against journalism, Reporters Without Borders said in a report on Wednesday. He called the decline of press freedom in China disastrous.

Beijing operates what is considered the most extensive internet control system in the world. Its filters attempt to block the Chinese public from seeing overseas websites operated by news organizations, governments and human rights groups and other activist groups.

Chinese journalists have been prosecuted for spying, divulging national secrets and fomenting disputes, a vague charge used to jail dissidents. Others are subject to surveillance, intimidation and harassment.

Journalist Dong Yuyu, who worked for a newspaper affiliated with the ruling party and is a former Harvard University scholar, faces espionage charges after being detained for more than a year, his family said last week.

In 2022, an Australian journalist of Chinese origin Cheng Lei was tried in China on national security charges but has not yet heard the verdict, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in March.

Cheng worked for CGTN, the English-language public television channel for overseas audiences. She was arrested in August 2019 and accused of sharing state secrets.

In Hong Kong, the Communist Party forced a major newspaper, Apple Daily, to close as part of a crackdown on pro-democracy sentiment.

The founder of Apple Daily, Jimmy Lai, was convicted of fraud last year which his supporters said was politically motivated. Six other former newspaper executives have pleaded guilty.