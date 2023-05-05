Tories suffer losses as local election count continues

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

The Rishi Sunaks Tories are set for heavy losses, with Labor and the Liberal Democrats both winning in elections across England.

The contests were the first to be held under new rules requiring voters to carry photo ID, and the election watchdog sadly said some people were turned away from polling stations as a result.

The Conservatives lost control of Tamworth and Brentford councils, while Labor replaced them as the largest party in Hartlepool.

The senior Tories have sought to portray the setbacks as a mid-term blow, but with the prospect of a general election in 2024 it is feared they have suffered losses in the North, South and Midlands.

They sought to manage expectations by referring to predictions from university experts Professors Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher, who suggest they could lose more than 1,000 seats if things go wrong.

The Tories will seek to paint any defeat below that scale as better than expected, although the loss of hundreds of councilors will not help morale in the Tory ranks.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the party had suffered a small blow following the turmoil at No 10 which saw Boris Johnson and Liz Truss ousted before the inauguration took office. Mr Sunak.

He tried to frame the expected losses as mid-term blues for Tories, telling Sky News: The British are a very sensible bunch of people and they understand what’s important.

Sometimes they like to give political parties a little reminder of who the politicians are. Certainly when you’re half term in government you get quite a bit of that.

The Tories are worried about the situation in Bolton, where they were the largest party, and they also fear for their control in Windsor and Maidenhead.

The Liberal Democrats claimed to have made big gains in the royal borough, with control on the razor’s edge.

Labor expect to make significant gains in Plymouth and take control of the city council which contains the seat of Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercers, a key general election target.

In Tamworth, the seat of scandal-hit former Tory whip Chris Pincher Labor made seven gains, moving it from Tory to no overall control.





I have knocked on countless doors over the past few weeks and heard the anger and frustration of constituents who are tired of being taken for granted by this Conservative government. Tonight their voices will be heard daisy cooper

But in Hull, attempts by Labor to win back the council from the Liberal Democrats have failed, with Sir Ed Daveys’ party tightening its grip on power.

With the complete results of 25 of the 230 municipalities where the elections took place:

The Conservatives lost control of two councils and suffered a net loss of 36 councillors.

Labor had a net gain of 38 advisers.

The Liberal Democrats had netted eight advisers.

Labor claimed that, based on the overall vote, the party would have won the Westminster constituencies of Hartlepool, Stevenage, Dudley South, Ipswich, West Bromwich East, Great Grimsby and Aldershot, held by the Conservatives since its inception as seat. in 1918.

A Labor source said: Tory MPs will be very worried. It’s supposed to be Rishi Sunak’s political honeymoon, but on these results they would have lost a bunch of seats, including one they’ve held for over 100 years.

Deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper said: I have knocked on countless doors over the past few weeks and heard real anger and frustration from voters who are tired of being taken for granted by this Conservative government. Tonight their voices will be heard.

The election has been branded a dark day for British democracy by campaigners against the introduction of photo ID, who say thousands of people have been denied their right to vote.

But Mr Heaton-Harris insisted the policy was a very good thing even though the election watchdog said some people had been turned away from polling stations.

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said: We already know from our research that the requirement for ID has posed a greater challenge to certain groups in society and that some people have no unfortunately not able to vote today.

It will be essential to understand the extent of this impact, and the reasons behind it, before being able to form a definitive opinion on how the policy has worked in practice and what lessons can be learned for the elections. future.

Tom Brake of Unlock Democracy, who leads a coalition of anti-politics groups including the Electoral Reform Society, Fair Vote UK and Open Britain, said: Today was a dark day for British democracy.

Reports from across the country confirm our worst fears about the impact of the disastrous policy which has been compounded by the chaotic manner in which it was introduced.

Association of Election Administrators chief executive Peter Stanyon said there had been many anecdotal reports of people unable to vote, but it was still too early to assess how the situation was changing. introduction of voter identification.

More than 8,000 council seats were up for election in 230 local authorities on Thursday, while mayors were chosen in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.

The last time the same council seats were contested was in May 2019, when the Tories performed poorly under Theresa May as she battled Brexit and Labor under Jeremy Corbyn also suffered.

The Tories lost more than 1,300 council seats and majority political control of 44 councils, meaning they had less to lose on Thursday than they might have.

About a quarter of the votes are expected to be counted overnight, with the rest counted during the day on Friday.