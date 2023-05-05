India needs Modi as PM for five more years: Amarinder

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, said on Thursday that the country needs Narendra Modi as prime minister for at least five more years to further strengthen and consolidate its position at the global and national levels.

Addressing a rally during a campaign for the high-stakes by-election at the Jalandhar Lok Sabha headquarters scheduled for May 10, the BJP leader said the by-election will set the tone for the 2024 general election in Punjab , which are very crucial for the future of the country.

He called on people to vote for Inder party candidate Iqbal Singh Atwal to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands.

Amarinder said that under Modis’ leadership, India was seen as a great nation as it had become strong, powerful and independent in its decision-making. He said the economy had stabilized under the BJP government compared to other countries like the United States where banks were collapsing and the economy was in dire straits. The former CM said the country came out stronger and stood up to its enemies like China and Pakistan. .

The BJP leader blasted the Aam Aadmi party government in the state, saying it had completely failed the people’s expectations despite a landslide victory and a landslide mandate.

He alleged that the AAP government was dictated by Delhi and that was why its priorities were misplaced and completely contrary to the expectations of the people of Punjab.

He said there was a mass exodus of young people from Punjab as they migrated to foreign countries because there were no jobs in the state. He reminded the AAP government of its promise to provide people with jobs in which it had failed miserably.

Making a strong case for Atwal, he said, he had vast experience in serving the people. Furthermore, he pointed out, the Atwal family had served the people of Punjab for two generations with a clean and unblemished record.

Speaking on the occasion, Atwal called on the people to vote for him in order to ensure the development and welfare of the state. He said the BJP was the future of Punjab as all others had failed.