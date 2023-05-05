Trump asks federal court to take over NY Hush Money criminal case





May 4 (Reuters) – Lawyers for Donald Trump on Thursday asked federal court in Manhattan to take up a state criminal case accusing him of falsifying business documents for a silent payment to a porn star before his victory in the 2016 presidential election.

His lawyers argued that the Federal Court had jurisdiction because the charges related to conduct that took place while he was president. Trump, who lost the 2020 election to Democratic President Joe Biden, is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Trump pleaded not guilty in Manhattan state court last month to 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal reimbursements to his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels for keeping quiet about an alleged sexual affair, which Trump denies.

In a filing in federal court Thursday afternoon, Trump’s lawyers said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case was based on checks allegedly written to Cohen by Trump in 2017, when that Trump was president. They denied that the checks and related records were fake records.

“This case is unprecedented in the history of our country,” wrote his lawyers. “Never before has an elected local prosecutor criminally prosecuted a defendant either for conduct that occurred entirely while the defendant was the current President of the United States or for conduct related to federal tax laws. elections.”

A spokesperson for the district attorney said the office is reviewing the notice and will respond in court.

Prosecutors say Trump falsified records related to Cohen’s reimbursement in part to conceal the fact that the payment to Daniels exceeded federal campaign contribution limits.

Marc Scholl, a former prosecutor with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, said that while Trump had a chance of success, the case was more likely to go to state court.

“At the end of the day, New York isn’t trying to prosecute him for a federal crime or for anything he did in his presidential duties,” Scholl said. “But it’s definitely a potential delaying tactic.”

“FOLD BACK”

During a hearing in the state’s case earlier Thursday, Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan ruled that Trump would not be able to publicly discuss evidence obtained by prosecutors and given to Trump to prepare for trial. .

Prosecutors said the order was necessary to reduce the risk of harassment against witnesses and others in the case, given Trump’s history of attacks via social media.

Defense attorneys have argued that the proposed order is too restrictive and that Trump has the right to comment on the evidence, both in his defense and as a presidential candidate. They said prosecutors and witnesses also attacked Trump.

Merchan said Trump would be free to talk about most of the evidence, but not that collected by the prosecution and given to him for his defense in the case.

He said the restrictions he would impose do not apply to the vast majority of evidence, which comes from the defence.

“I bend over backwards,” the judge said, to see that Trump has “every chance … to advance his candidacy.”

But, added Merchan, “His words, especially when used in the form of rhetoric, can have consequences.”

Merchan also asked Trump’s lawyers and prosecutors to see if they could agree to a trial date in February or March 2024, which would be central to his campaign for president.

Trump’s appearance was canceled, so he was not in court. He was in Doonbeg, Ireland, to play golf on Thursday.

Trump faces a plethora of other court cases, including a civil lawsuit centered on rape and defamation charges that continued Thursday in federal court.

Reporting by Karen Freifeld; edited by Jonathan Oatis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Luke Cohen

Thomson Reuters

New York Federal Courts Reports. Previously, he worked as a correspondent in Venezuela and Argentina.

