Xi prefers ‘peaceful’ unification of Taiwan: US official

Washington, May 4 (CNA) Chinese President Xi Jinping () favors unifying Taiwan in a “peaceful” way but is also preparing possible military action to achieve that goal, a senior US intelligence official said Thursday during a a hearing at the Capitol. .

Avril Haines, director of US national intelligence, said that judging from the intelligence she had, “I think we continue to assess that he (Xi) would prefer to achieve the unification of Taiwan through peaceful means.” .

Still, Haines said, Xi has ordered the Chinese military to “provide him with a military option, basically, so he can take it regardless of our intervention,” which should “have a significant impact on his ability to do so.” . .”

Avril’s comments came after Senator Rick Scott raised concerns about the possibility of China invading Taiwan, citing Xi’s remarks over the past 12 months that he was preparing the Chinese population for a war against Taiwan.

Also in the hearing, Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, expressed more concern about a possible invasion of Taiwan, saying Xi’s rhetoric was “reviving” after he assumed his third term as Chinese president. .

“I think the main thing is that he told his army to be ready,” Berrier said.

Berrier said he believed there were a number of dates for possible military action China would take against Taiwan, including 2025, 2027, 2035 and 2049.

Asked what impact a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would have on the US economy, Haines said she couldn’t provide a specific answer because it would depend on what exactly happened.

She was, however, concerned about the possible disruption of semiconductor supply from Taiwan, as more than 90% of high-end chips are produced in Taiwan and almost all electronic products need chips for feed.

Haines said it would be a blow if production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, was halted by China’s military actions.

“It would have a huge global financial impact which I think would be between US$600 billion and over US$1 trillion on an annual basis for the first few years on the global financial economy,” she said. declared.

Haines’ assessment echoed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said in a September 2022 CBS 60 Minutes interview that if Taiwan were attacked by China, the global economy would be devastated as most high-end semiconductors in the world are produced there.

To address this risk, TSMC is investing US$40 million to build two sophisticated wafer manufacturing plants in Arizona at Washington’s request.

One factory using the 4-nanometer process is expected to begin mass production in 2024, and the other using the more advanced 3-nm process is expected to mass-produce chips from 2026.

Meanwhile, Haines said that relations between the United States and China had become “more difficult”, citing a speech given by Xi in March in which he accused Washington of suppressing Beijing, reflecting his distrust of the regard to the United States and his belief that Washington is seeking to contain his country.

In his March 6 speech, Xi accused the United States of trying to isolate his country and stunt its development, and a US campaign to “contain and suppress” China has “brought unprecedented challenges and serious”.

Despite Xi’s strong rhetoric, Haines said his agency continued to believe, based on intelligence gathered, that China wanted to preserve stability in order to avoid triggering further technology restrictions or sanctions from the government. UNITED STATES.