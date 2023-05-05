Are Turkish voters ready to leave Erdogan for the May 14 elections?

Failing economy could spell trouble for Turkey’s president after two decades in power Pedestrians walk past a banner bearing the face of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, in Istanbul on April 26. Turkey will hold presidential elections on May 14, with incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan potentially facing the biggest challenge yet. in the office. (Nicole Tung for The Washington Post)

ISTANBUL For Kemal Sen, a locksmith, the two issues that mattered most to him as he prepared to vote in a crucial Turkish election were stability and the economy, although he seemed most concerned about his wallet. Our purchasing power is less, as it is in most countries in the world, but I think that hurts Turkey more, he said.

In interviews in Istanbul, many voters expressed similar anxiety about the state of their finances ahead of crucial presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 that caught an apprehensive country at a time of calamities including stubborn economic difficulties. and the aftermath of deadly earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people and left much of its south in ruins.

In a closely watched election around the world, which could have consequences for Turkey’s ties with Europe, the Middle East and the United States, as well as conflicts from Syria to the Ukraine, many voters are concerned about everyday issues. Their worries have left Turkey’s longtime leader President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, facing an unusually unified group of opposition parties and more vulnerable to a challenge than at any time in his two decades. in power.

Erdogan had to be defeated, some voters said, citing concerns such as the freedom and democracy deficit, the influx of refugees or the rise in violence against women. Even some supporters said he deserved to be censured, even though they weren’t sure he should be replaced. They were united in their concerns about the economy, marked in recent years by soaring inflation and the collapse of the Turkish currency.

Last year, if you could buy 10 kilos of meat, now you can only afford eight kilos, said Sen, 39, married with four daughters. The goods imported into his store had become more expensive because of the exchange rate. Although he criticized Erdogan for the state of the economy, he hoped the worst of the crisis was over.

I would like Erdogan to win one more time, even if it is the last time, at least for the country to return to stability, he said a term which for him included Erdogan’s emphasis on the transformation of Turkey into a military power that produced its own defense equipment.

Erdogan has his problems, but I don’t find his opponent to be a real opponent, he said, referring to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a soft-spoken 74-year-old former civil servant who is the candidate chosen by all six parties. of opposition.

All they do is criticize what Erdogan is doing and they don’t say anything productive, he said.

Duygu Celik, 44, was a housewife until eight months ago when high inflation forced her to find work as a cleaner at a paper mill to provide her family with extra income.

She blamed the weak economy on Syrians and other foreigners who had settled in Turkey. It’s not a question of racism for me, she said. I know they had a war in their country. But I don’t think it’s fair that they’re here. For example, I can’t pay 14,000 lire in rent, she says, which is about 720 dollars a month. I earn the minimum wage, which is 8,500 lira [per month]. And my husband works too. We have a college student. We are barely making ends meet.

With rising nationalism, Turkey is turning against the refugees it once hosted

Her son, in college, was eligible to travel abroad on an exchange program, but we can’t afford it, she said. She was more anxious that her son wanted to leave Turkey for good. I want him to live here and add things to our country here. The reason her son wanted to emigrate, she said, was Erdogan.

She had voted for Erdogan in the past, but had been appalled by allegations of government corruption that some might be pocketing things.

It’s hard for me to say that as someone who has already voted for them, she said. I will no longer vote for them. His favorite candidate was Muharrem Ince, a former high school physics teacher who had previously raced and lost to Erdogan. His candidacy has caused consternation among other opposition groups, who fear he could split the anti-Erdogan vote.

Celik said she most regretted voting for Erdogan in a 2017 referendum that granted him sweeping powers and changed Turkey’s system of government from a parliamentary to a presidential system. . One person shouldn’t run the whole country, she said.

Hatice Ozaydin, 68, bought a stationery store in Istanbul’s Sirinevler district with her son three years ago as the economy began to collapse. She doubts they could have afforded it today. Everything is so expensive as vegetables, restaurants, she says.

She didn’t know the reasons for the economic downturn and rising inflation, she said, but it had never happened like this before. It was never like now.

As she spoke, the roar of fighter jets could be heard, one of many displays of military strength Erdogan has used to lure voters.

Facing toughest election yet, Turkey’s Erdogan woos voters with good news

She had no sympathy for Turkey’s political opposition, saying she was affiliated with the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or the PKK, an apparent reference to the support Kilicdaroglu received from a prominent pro-Kilicdaroglu opposition party. Kurdish. In recent weeks, Erdogan and his allies have relentlessly tried to tar the opposition, accusing them of links to terrorism and sympathy for LGBTQ people.

As for his vote, Ozaydin said, I will give it back to Erdogan, even if the economy is bad.

In a square in Sirinevler, near the metro-bus station that commuters use to get to central Istanbul, Nuri Bora Demir, 28, said the election made him think about the difference, just a few years from my standard of living. Demir, who works in a customs company, is married and has an infant son.

Turks like him used to plan vacations, he said. Now I can’t afford to buy anything anymore.

In Turkey’s current environment, he said, there was a lack of opportunities for people his age. College graduates could only expect jobs in the state, as police officers or cashiers at Burger King, he said. It all comes down to economics, he said. But the election wouldn’t necessarily solve anything. When I look at my age group, I don’t see a candidate for us.

If you look at the candidates, he says, they are all quite old.

The main issue in the election is actually freedom, for me, said Yunus Emre Hasbek, 24, as he sat with friends outside Bahcesehir University in the Besiktas neighborhood.

Independent press, added his friend Saïd, 22, who refused to give his surname.

The economy, said Ilayda Erdem, 21. There are nepotism issues, she added, saying Turkey was no longer a meritocracy.

They had lived all their lives under one leader and, in the name of their freedom, they wanted change. You can’t say anything about Erdogan, Said said.