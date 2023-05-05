Excerpts from Trump’s deposition presented at the trial of E. John Carroll





Jurors at the hearing in the E. Jean Carroll trial against former President Trump were shown footage of the former president’s deposition last year, where he defended comments he made in a tape” Access Hollywood” in 2005.

During the deposition, Trump saw the 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape that included comments he made about sexually catching women without asking their permission, NBC News reported.

In this sketch of the courtroom, the videotape of Donald Trump’s deposition plays on the big screen, right, for the jury, bottom left, with Judge Lewis Kaplan presiding in federal court in Manhattan, the Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

The tape had previously served as the catalyst for controversy over the former president’s comments in October 2016, when the footage was initially released to the American public a month before the presidential election.

“I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything,” he said in the “Access Hollywood” tape, later adding, “Grab ’em by the p—-“

Asked about the remarks, he replied, “Well, historically that’s true with stars.”

NBC reported that when pressed on whether it was true that stars could catch women sexually, he said, “Well, that’s what — if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.

When Carroll’s attorney asked if Trump considered himself a “star,” he replied, “I think you can say that, yes.”

Trump, who said he couldn’t have raped Carroll because she was “not his type,” also mistook a photo of Carroll for his second wife, Marla Maples, during the deposition. Reuters reported that Trump showed a black-and-white photo of the former president speaking to people at an event, to which he said, “That’s Marla.”

He was later corrected by his attorney when asked if he was saying this photo showed Maples. Alina Habba, Trump’s lawyer, said: “No, it’s Carroll,” according to Reuters.

In 2019, Carroll came forward to accuse Trump of raping her in the locker room of a department store in the 1990s. She is now suing the former president for sexual assault for the alleged assault and for defamation about him. a 2022 post on Truth Social where he denied the allegations and criticized Carroll’s appearance.

DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in investigation of Trump Mar-a-Lago documents

The trial in Carroll’s case began last week, when she began her testimony with, “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it had not happened.” In video deposition shown to the jury this week, Trump also called the allegations “the most ridiculous and disgusting story” and “made up.”

Trump said Thursday he would “probably attend” the trial to “confront this,” even though attorneys said Tuesday he would not testify at the trial. His legal team also announced on Wednesday that it does not plan to call any witnesses.

“I have to come back for a woman who made a false accusation against me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile,” Trump said Thursday. “And I’m going to go back, and I’m going to face this. This woman is a disgrace, and it should not be allowed in our country.

