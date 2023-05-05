karnataka election: BJP postpones Modi roadshow in Bengaluru; Show that will take place on the weekend





BJP has revised Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ tour to Bengaluru. Instead of one day, the Prime Minister will now hold the event in Bangalore on Saturday and Sunday to minimize inconvenience to citizens. The BJP had earlier planned a 36.6 km east-west and north-south road show on Saturday, a day’s work for government, PSU and bank workers as well as schools and colleges. The party, however, cut Saturday’s roadshow to 3.5 hours starting at 10 a.m. from the one-day one. Shobha Karandlaje, head of the BJP election management committee and union minister, unveiled the details of the revised program at a press conference. The PM will start the roadshow from the Kempe Gowda statue in New Thippasandra and end at the War Memorial on Brigade Road at 1:30 p.m. It will pick up the same from the War Memorial on Sunday and finish at Lake Sankey at 1:30 p.m. The party named the road show Namma Bengaluru, Namma Hemme, (Our Bengaluru, Our Pride). The road show is part of the final leg of the Prime Minister’s three-day election campaign starting Friday. He will address public rallies in Ballari and Tumakuru on Friday and Badami and Haveri on Saturday evening. He will address public meetings in Shivamogga Rural and Nanjangud on Sunday evening. He will end his campaign tour on Sunday evening with a visit and pooja at the famous Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud. Bengaluru has 28 constituencies and the Prime Minister will cover 18 constituencies in two days. Modi had done a 5km road show last Saturday across three constituencies. A fine victory in Bengaluru is essential for the ruling party to form government in the 224-member assembly, and is probably why the BJP has decided to opt for a mammoth tour over public rallies. , fought hard against the BJP in the 2018 assembly elections, winning 15 seats. The BJP won 11 seats while the JDS won two. The BJP is pushing hard to return to power in Karnataka as it is the only southern state where the party is in power and it won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election.

