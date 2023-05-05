Donald Trump has three days to decide whether to testify at rape trial





Although not in the courtroom, a New York jury is hearing from former President Donald Trump on the allegation that he raped E. Jean Carroll in the dressing room of a department store in the 1960s. 1990.

In a video deposition played in the courtroom, Trump called Carroll a “crazy job” who is “mentally ill.” He reiterated that Carroll was not his type and that his infamous comments about catching women on an Access Hollywood recording, which is being allowed as evidence in the lawsuit, were “locker room talk”.

Although Trump’s lawyer initially said the former president would not testify in the civil trial for rape and libel, that could change.

During a trip to Ireland on Thursday, Trump hinted that he would attend the trial, amid comments about Carroll and the judge.

“I’m going home early because a woman made a completely false claim,” he said. “It was fake. It’s a fake. She wrote in her book that she’s a Democrat. We have a rough judge. We have a judge who doesn’t like me very much, appointed by Bill Clinton.”

At the end of court proceedings on Thursday, the judge said it was his duty to allow both sides to share their side of the story, even though Trump waived his right to testify.

The judge gave Trump’s attorney until 5 p.m. Sunday to file a motion to reopen the case to allow Trump to testify. But the judge was very specific about his terms and said he wouldn’t necessarily allow it, although he would consider it.

Carroll is asking for an unspecified amount of money and a retraction of statements Trump has made that she claims are defamatory, one of which is her claim that she fabricated the entire encounter. She said she initially did not report the attack to the police because she blamed herself.

Carroll testified that she told two friends about it shortly after it happened: Lisa Birnbach, who testified earlier this week, and Carol Martin, who testified Thursday.

Martin told jurors that she believed Carroll then and believes her now. She said she wasn’t proud that she told Carroll not to tell anyone at the time because Trump had lawyers who would “bury him.”

Lawyers for Trump and Carroll hatched a plan to do their closings and rebuttals. They will each have two and a half hours starting Monday at 10 a.m.

