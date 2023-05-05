Leases of Imran and PTI leaders extended in Zaman Park cases





LAHORE:

An Anti-Terrorism Tribunal (ATC) in Lahore has extended bails for the arrest of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including President Imran Khan and top leader Fawad Chaudhry, until May 16.

The bails were granted under different FIRs registered against them for allegedly attacking police officers, creating law and order, panicking, burning down state properties in Zaman Park and the alleged involvement of Imran Khan in the Zille Shah murder case.

The PTI leaders had requested a dispensation from their personal appearance in court through their lawyers, citing their busy schedule. ATC Judge, Ijaz Buttar agreed to their requests and set the next hearing for May 16.

During the hearing, the ATC judge asked Hammad Azhar, another PTI leader, what date should be set for the next hearing. In response, Hammad Azhar asked the court to set any date after May 14, which has already been set by the country’s highest court for the conduct of elections.

The judge seemed surprised by this statement and asked Hammad Azhar if the elections would really be held on May 14. In response, Hammad Azhar said there were elections on May 14 as required by law, but he is unsure of the government.

Besides Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, the bails of other PTI leaders, including Hammad Azhar and Farrukh Habib, have also been extended until May 16 in the same cases.

It should be mentioned that the charges against PTI leaders were registered after a clash between police and PTI workers outside Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore on 5 April. The police had accused the PTI workers of attacking them and damaging public and private property.

The PTI, on the other hand, had denied the allegations and accused the police of using excessive force against peaceful protesters. The party had also demanded an independent investigation into the incident.

The extension of pre-arrest bail for the PTI leaders provided them with temporary relief, but the charges against them are still pending in court.

