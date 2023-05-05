President Jokowi crosses the broken road in the Ryacudu Canal, Lampung





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inspects the damaged road on the Ryacudu Canal leading to Kota Baru area, Jati Agung District, South Lampung, Lampung Province on Friday, May 5, 2023. This activity was conducted after the President’s visit Natar market. The president rode in a black sedan with a red “Indonesia 1” plate. The car of the president and his entourage appeared to be moving slowly due to the messy road conditions. The president and his entourage tried to penetrate the potholes up to five to six kilometers. Then, the entourage of the Head of State returned in a loop to perform Friday prayers at the Airan Raya mosque. What do you think of this article? Thrilled





Inspire





confuse





Sad



The president was accompanied by Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan during the inspection of the damaged road. The president inspected the damaged road for about 1 hour. While inspecting the damaged road on the Ryacudu Canal Road in Kota Baru, the President also greeted the public from inside his vehicle and handed out a number of t-shirts. Prior to the President’s arrival, security guards who were a combination of TNI/Polri had prepared to secure President Jokowi’s arrival along the road taken during the inspection in Lampung. Security officers have carried out sterilization in each route that will be traveled by the number 1 person in Indonesia. PUPR supports road repairs President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) to help repair damaged regional roads, especially in Lampung. The process should start immediately. “As soon as it starts, those who think that the province does not have the capacity, then the district does not have the capacity, so it will be taken care of by the Ministry of Public Works, especially those whose roads are very damaged . Clear?” said the president, quoted by the YouTube of the presidential secretariat, on Friday, May 5, 2023. The president said good infrastructure, such as roads, greatly affects logistics costs. In addition to checking road conditions in Lampung, the president monitored the prices of daily necessities at the Natar market in southern Lampung. “Yes, the most important thing right now has to do with inflation in the prices of goods that are primarily sold in this market,” he said. Don’t forget to follow update and other news follow account Google News Medcom.id (AZF)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/nasional/peristiwa/zNAAXRnN-presiden-jokowi-melintasi-jalan-ancur-di-terusan-ryacudu-lampung The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos