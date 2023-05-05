Legal steps in Trump case reveal challenges of prosecuting a president





A month after the Manhattan District Attorneys Office unveiled the criminal charges against Donald J. Trump, the complexities of prosecuting a former president and current White House candidate are becoming increasingly clear.

On Thursday alone, a flurry of activity at what was supposed to be a regular hearing illustrated this reality.

The state court judge assigned to the case has tentatively scheduled the trial for early next year, amid the presidential primary schedule. The judge also acknowledged Mr. Trump’s role as a presidential candidate who has the right to defend himself, but granted a request by prosecutors to restrict Mr. Trump’s public comments on the evidence against him. And the presidents’ former attorneys have announced they will try to take the case to federal court arguing that as a former federal public servant, Mr. Trump has a right to be tried there.

The hearing crystallized the delicate balance between treating the former president like any other defendant and recognizing that he stands alone, as the first former president to face criminal charges.

At one point, the judge, Juan Merchan, fiercely questioned one of Mr Trump’s lawyers on whether the former president should be held to a different standard than all the other defendants who come forward. in this courtroom?

But a moment later, the judge seemed to answer his own question. Clearly, Mr. Trump is different, he said, noting the defendants’ dual roles as a former president and presidential candidate. It would be stupid of me to say that it is not.

The challenge for Judge Merchan will be weighing the unique nature of Mr. Trump’s role against the principle that District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg cited last month during a press conference announcing the charges: that everyone is equal before the law.

John S. Martin Jr., a former federal prosecutor and judge, said the reality of Mr. Trump’s role as a former president and current candidate cannot be ignored. He said Judge Merchan needed to consider when it might be appropriate to restrict Mr. Trump’s privileges as a political candidate.

All the restrictions placed on Mr. Trump have almost a special meaning, because they affect him in a way that they would not impact anyone else, Mr. Martin said, adding: You are impacting his ability to do something he has every right to do, which is to run for president. .

In this context, even something as routine as setting a trial date becomes difficult. Judge Merchan on Thursday asked prosecutors and Mr. Trump’s lawyers to decide on a date in February or March 2024. That means the trial will likely take place in the middle of the presidential election primaries next year, when Mr. Trump’s courtroom is in trouble. would surely become a key part of media coverage during the election campaign.

The charges against Mr. Trump stem from his first presidential campaign, during which his former fixer, Michael D. Cohen, paid $130,000 in silent money to a porn star, Stormy Daniels. After his victory, Mr. Trump repaid Mr. Cohen, personally signing nine of the 11 checks used to reimburse him.

Mr. Trump’s family business, the Trump Organization, then falsely recorded in company records that the payments were made for legal services, prosecutors say.

In March, the former president was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents. When the charges were made public, prosecutors and defense attorneys said they were close to agreeing on certain restrictions that would be placed on Mr. Trump’s access to case materials and his ability to talk about prosecution evidence.

But the parties could not agree. The District Attorney’s Office asked Judge Merchan to limit Mr. Trump’s access to certain materials in the case and to bar him from publicly posting the prosecution’s evidence, including on social media. Mr. Trump’s lawyers balked at the request, saying any restrictions imposed on their client should also be imposed on Mr. Bragg and his prosecutors.

On Thursday, Judge Merchan sided with prosecutors, saying the order he would issue should apply to Mr. Trump and that there was no reason it should also apply to the district attorneys office.

Still, he stressed that Mr. Trump would remain free to speak on the vast majority of evidence, saying his expected order would only apply to evidence the prosecution had obtained itself.

I’m trying to do everything I can to be as close and focused here as possible, Judge said.

A lawyer for Mr. Trump, Todd Blanche, nevertheless announced at the end of the hearing that Mr. Trump would seek to move his criminal case from the Supreme Court of the State of New York to the Federal Court.

The effort to transfer the case to federal court will likely be long and not have an immediate effect.

Such requests are rarely granted in criminal cases, and a spokeswoman for Mr. Bragg said prosecutors would oppose them.

Trump’s effort hinges on a little-used provision of federal law that allows defendants, within 30 days of being arraigned in state court, to submit a short, clear statement of the grounds on which their case was remanded to federal court.

The basis of the claim is another provision of the law that allows certain former federal officials who are charged in state court to have their cases transferred to federal court. To qualify for the provision, legal experts say, Mr. Trump must face charges of conduct related to his presidency, which is the subject of debate.

Lawyers for Mr. Trumps argue that because he is accused of falsifying records that were created while he was in the White House, Mr. Cohen was reimbursed over the course of several months in 2017, the business meets this test.

This case is unprecedented in the history of our country, his lawyers wrote in the notice of dismissal, adding that never before had an elected local prosecutor criminally prosecuted a defendant for conduct that occurred entirely while the accused was the current President of the United States.

But several legal experts said Thursday that just because he is accused of committing a crime in the White House does not mean the crime was related to his presidency.

He’s welcome to try, but he’s unlikely to succeed, said Joyce Vance, a former U.S. attorney who is now a law professor at the University of Alabama. She said the relevant law would obviously not come into play given that the conduct was outside Mr Trump’s official duties.

Still, Mr. Trump may have little to lose by seeking a fresh start with a federal judge, especially given his history in Judge Merchans’ courtroom. Last year, the judge presided over the unrelated Trump Organizations tax evasion trial, in which the company was found guilty by a jury. And Judge Merchan, a former prosecutor, is known for imposing harsh sentences in white-collar cases.

But on Thursday, the judge assured the courtroom that he was fair.

I have to apply the law to him as I see it and in this regard I bend over backwards and try to ensure that he has every possible chance to advance his candidacy and to be able to speak in favor of his candidacy, Judge Merchan said.

