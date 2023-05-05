Polarized politics are tearing Pakistan apart





Imran Khan’s supporters staged numerous protests and rallies to campaign for snap elections

The stakes have never been higher in Pakistan.

Its economy is on the brink, society is politically polarized, millions are still recovering from last year’s devastating floods, terrorist attacks are on the rise and, as inflation soars, many are struggling to feed themselves and their children.

As the country suffers, politicians and institutions have been embroiled in a power struggle over who should lead Pakistan.

Despite hours of airtime, ferociously issued ultimatums and street clashes, Pakistan seems no closer to answering that question than it was a year ago.

“What makes this current situation unprecedented is the backdrop for other serious crises,” says Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

“Pakistan doesn’t have the luxury of saying this political crisis is a distraction, we will eventually get back to where things need to be.”

Pakistan’s economy is struggling. Its foreign exchange reserves, which pay for imports including fuel, have fallen to one of the lowest levels in decades. Meetings with the International Monetary Fund earlier this year have yet to result in an agreement to release $1.1 billion in crucial funds.

The personality of the former Prime Minister is at the heart of the crisis, according to analysts who spoke to the BBC

Meanwhile, militants continue to launch attacks, often targeting security forces. Pakistan’s armed forces recently said there have been 436 terror attacks so far in 2023. And militant groups regularly release infographics showing the number they claim to have killed or injured, and the weapons they have seized across the country.

Add to that the ever-increasing food inflation, as well as the fact that Pakistan is still recovering from last year’s flood damage before this year’s rains start again – and the big questions politicians need to respond abound.

“Political uncertainty makes things even more difficult for the whole system,” says political analyst Mehmal Sarfraz. “The system is collapsing in Pakistan. If this happens, it will not benefit anyone – neither the political parties nor the people of Pakistan.”

Why is politics at an impasse?

Analysts say the current situation was triggered when Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 in a vote of no confidence.

“Khan refused to accept it,” Mr. Kugelman said. “And it was abundantly clear that the government was also not going to ignore Khan’s activism and agitation.”

Mr Khan responded with a series of rallies across the country and a long march to the capital, Islamabad.

The number of cases against him have increased – his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) says there are more than 100 – and the charges include terrorism, corruption and contempt of court. But the former prime minister has made it part of his campaign, accusing the government of living by the “law of the jungle”.

Queuing to eat – many Pakistanis struggle to get enough to eat

Government ministers, in turn, accused Mr Khan of acting out of ego and narcissism.

Islamabad police twice came to his home in Lahore to arrest him after he repeatedly failed to appear in court.

Mr. Khan has also taken the government to court. His party dissolved two of the country’s provincial assemblies in an attempt to force a national election. When that failed, he appealed; the case is still before the Supreme Court.

These ongoing court battles have divided the justice system. The government accused some judges of bias in favor of Imran Khan, and furious division and disagreement raised fears of a constitutional crisis.

“Khan would not let the government sit back and rest,” says Ahmad Bilal, political analyst and founding chairman of the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency. “All the attention [for this government] has been about sustaining their existence.”

Mr Bilal also believes the standoff is linked to Mr Khan’s personality.

“He is not ready to make a real compromise,” Mr. Bilal said. He argues that Mr Khan’s failure to do so is counterproductive and could even harm him in the long run.

Some believe that the impasse is also a sign that Pakistani institutions are failing. “No group can mediate. The establishment has no credibility,” says Ms. Sarfraz.

Establishment is the often-used shorthand for Pakistan’s military and intelligence services. The military played a prominent role in politics, sometimes seizing power in military coups and on other occasions pulling levers behind the scenes.

Many analysts believe Mr Khan’s election victory in 2018 happened with the help of the military. Now in opposition, he is one of its most vocal critics, and analysts say the army’s popularity has plummeted.

“There are clear indications that there is a lack of agreement within the military on the right course of action,” Mr Kugelman said.

“My feeling is that the senior army leadership would be happy to see him no longer involved in politics, when many elements in the lower and middle ranks of the army are big supporters of Khan. Khan has polarized politics , he polarized the public and he also polarized the military, which is a difficult feat to achieve.”

After that ?

General elections are due to be held this year, but there are fears they could be delayed for the same reasons used to delay the provincial assembly polls – insufficient funds and the security situation. It would be very detrimental, says Mr. Bilal.

“I think that would be very unfortunate and would probably damage the democratic process in Pakistan, possibly beyond repair. We have never seen any postponed elections.”

The government and Mr Khan’s PTI party have already held discussions about the election. Although there is consensus that national and provincial elections should take place at the same time, there is still no agreement on when this might happen.

But even agreeing on dates might not be enough, according to Ms Sarfraz.

“Even if elections are held now, there will be no conflict resolution unless and until the political parties decide what their red lines are.” She argues that if the two sides don’t define exactly what they expect for the election to be fair, they will contest the result and continue to divide the country.

That leaves it up to politicians to reach an agreement, a difficult task in a tense and politically divided country.

“You are political rivals, you are not personal enemies,” says Ms Sarfraz.

“It’s time we got things done and talked to each other before there’s a collapse of the whole system.”

