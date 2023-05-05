Stadium favorite Narendra Modi to host India-Pakistan match of 2023 ODI World Cup: report





Even though the 2023 ODI World Cup is still five months away, there is a lot of buzz in the cricketing fraternity surrounding the quadrennial event, which is set to be held in India. While the schedule for the 50+ World Cup has yet to be released, a report published in The Indian Express on Friday, May 5, claims the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the showpiece tournament will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. According to the report, the BCCI had decided to stage the match in a marquee at the Ahmedabad stadium in anticipation of a huge crowd. With a capacity of over 1 lakh, Narendra Modi Stadium is by far the largest in India. The Indian board would announce the World Cup schedule in a grand launch once the current IPL season is over. According to the report, the ICC Cricket World Cup is set to start on October 5 with Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru and Dharamshala being shortlisted as venues. It is understood that Pakistan could play most of their matches in Chennai and Bengaluru due to security concerns. On the other hand, only seven will host Indian league matches at the aforementioned venues. The report further suggests that BCCI also consulted the management of the Indian team and asked them for their preferences for venues. The Indian team, sources say, want to play their games against top teams like Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa on slow pitches to maximize home field advantage. “Team India has done well on slow tracks in recent years at home. So the team management had requested that whenever the schedule is being prepared, the Indian team will face the best teams on slow pitches. They wanted to have a home advantage,” a BCCI source said The Indian Express. The sources added that the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host India’s game against Australia while the games against New Zealand, England and South Africa will be played at other venues where the pitches will be slow. (Indian express entries)

