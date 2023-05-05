Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Visiting Natar Market in Natar Market, Lampung Province, May 5, 2023





Statement to the press by President Joko Widodo after a visit to Natar market,May 5, 2023 President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

The most important thing at the moment is linked to inflation, to the prices of goods, mainly food, which are sold in this market. First I checked the eggs, the prices are very good, Rp. 27-26 thousand. Chili is very cheap, not cheap, very cheap. How much sir? Minister of Commerce (Zulkifli Hasan)

Too cheap sir, Rp. 20 thousand. President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

The price of chilli is too cheap. The price of shallots is good too, garlic is good too, Rp 30,000. I think if we can we can keep the price down, inflation will go down, that’s what I think we hope for a lot of supply, price stability can be controlled, and people’s purchasing power will increase. Journalist

How do you control the price, sir, so that it’s stable? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, for example, eggs, as long as there is enough supply, there is plenty of supply, so the price will definitely go down. Chile, the production is abundant, which means that the supply is abundant, the price will definitely go down. The key is there, don’t let the supply fail. Therefore, it is important, the importance of road infrastructure in order to reduce logistics costs, this will affect prices in these markets. Journalist

Will there be a roadside inspection later, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, after that I want to see the streets of Lampung. Journalist

You came to Lampung, because of the damaged road that went viral? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

We look at inflation, look at prices, but we also want to look at infrastructure, especially roads. Because it is essential, the logistics costs really depend on the quality or not of the infrastructure we have. Journalist

Attention when the road is finished? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

As soon as it starts, the ones that are damaged, the provinces don’t have the capacity, then the districts don’t have the capacity, so the ministry of public works will take over, especially those with badly damaged roads. Clear?

