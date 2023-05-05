Imran divorced Reham at Bushra’s request, judge says – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan has divorced his second wife Reham Khan on Bushra Bibi’s instructions, a former aide to the former prime minister said in testimony before a judge on Thursday.

Senior Civil Judge Nasrum Minallah was hearing a motion seeking action against the Pakistani chairman of Tehreek-i-Insaf for marrying his current wife, apparently during his Iddat period.

Iddat is a waiting period of 130 days, or a period of abstinence, after the dissolution of a woman’s marriage during which she is expected to remain celibate.

Aun Chaudhry, who was once a confidant of the former prime minister and witnessed his third Nikah in 2018, told the magistrates’ court that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi got married before the end of this last Iddat .

Earlier on April 12, Mufti Mohammad Saeed, who celebrated the Nikah, gave similar testimony in the same court.

Aun Chaudhry, now an adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said he was very close to Mr Khan and minded his political and personal affairs.

He said Mr Khan divorced his second wife in 2015 after Bushra Bibi asked him to separate from Reham for a better future.

Aun Chaudhry said Mr Khan acted on her instructions and divorced Reham at a time when she was abroad and emailed her the divorce record.

According to the statement, Mr Khan suffered from mental stress after the divorce. One day he asked Chaudhry to accompany him to Bushra Bibis.

He then asked me to arrange for the wedding on January 1, 2018. I was surprised to hear this since Bushra Bibi was already a married woman, but Mr. Khan assured me that she was divorced, said Aun Chaudhry.

The witness further stated that he left for Lahore the next day with Mufti Saeed and Zulfi Bukhari, another Nikah witness.

Mr Chaudhry informed the court that when Mufti Saeed asked Imran Khan about the divorce, the latter said he would show the deed later.

It was later confirmed that Nikah was executed before the expiry of the Iddat period: on February 17 or 18, the former adviser to Imran said.

According to Aun Chaudhry, Mr Khan told her the reason for his marriage to Bushra Bibi was because she predicted that I would become Prime Minister if I got married on the first day of 2018.

The judge adjourned the hearing until May 10 after taking Aun Chaudhrys’ statement.

The court is likely to decide on the maintainability of the case at the next court date.

Posted in Dawn, May 5, 2023

