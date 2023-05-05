Donald Trump is charged in court with rape. Does it matter in 2024?





WASHINGTON: E Jean Carroll testified in sometimes startling detail about the day she said Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room two decades before he became president, allegations the Republican has repeatedly denied repeatedly and vehemently. week, two friends told jurors they spoke with the magazine’s former columnist shortly after the alleged 1996 attack and believed she was telling the truth. Other women testified to separate encounters; one said Trump grabbed and groped her while they were on a flight in the late 1970s, the other told jurors he forcibly kissed her at her Florida home in 2005., marks the first time that any of the many sexual misconduct allegations against the former president have been heard in a trial. Given a chance to refute Carroll’s accusations on the witness stand, Trump declined to make an appearance, traveling overseas instead. He told reporters in Ireland he could still testify in person, although his lawyer said in court he would not and they would not call any other witnesses. For most politicians, the allegations presented in a New York courtroom would be enough to torpedo any future aspiration. But Trump is not the average politician, a fact that became apparent when he won the 2016 presidential contest a month after an Access Hollywood tape was released in which he bragged about sexually assaulting people. women and said that as a star you can do anything. Now, as Trump campaigns for a presidential bid in 2024, the Carroll case provides another test of Trump’s ability to survive scandals that would sink others. Some political observers say the public already has hardened opinions about the former president, either loves him or hates him and that allegations he abuses women are nothing new. At this point, the American people have a pretty good idea of ​​Donald Trump’s character, so it’s unlikely. that the Carroll trial will change the minds of many voters, said Christina Wolbrecht, a political science professor at the University of Notre Dame who studies politics and gender. She said a more relevant question is whether a verdict against Trump in this trial, or convictions in other In addition to the Carroll case, Trump was recently charged in New York with 34 counts. of falsifying business records as part of a secret money scheme to cover up allegations of extramarital affairs during the 2016 campaign. He is also under criminal investigation for his attempts to reverse his electoral defeat of 2020 and his retention of classified documents after leaving office. Democratic pollster Celinda Lake, who has worked with President Joe Biden, said that in recent focus groups she conducted with Democrats and likely independent voters on Trump and his legal troubles, women continued to volunteer to say that the case that troubled them the most was the rape case. This left Lake thinking that the trial testimony might be more damaging than she initially thought. I was flabbergasted because I thought it had to do with how voters feel about Trump, Lake said. They knew he didn’t respect women and was a real playboy, but rape is different. Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, did not respond to a message seeking comment on the story. fallout, but that could change, according to a poll conducted last month by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. He revealed that only 4 in 10 American adults think Trump acted illegally in the New York secret money affair. About half of voters believe he broke the law in Georgia, where he is being investigated for interfering in the vote count in the 2020 election, according to the poll. January 6, 2021 and his handling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. The poll did not ask about the Carroll case. Carroll filed a libel suit against Trump while he was still president, for the denials and insults he made about him. She filed a rape complaint in November, under a New York state law that temporarily allows sexual assault victims to sue alleged attacks that took place even decades ago. Because this is a civil case, not a criminal one, Trump faces no jail time; Carroll seeks unspecified damages. Jurors saw parts of a taped deposition in which Trump answered questions under oath last fall. He called Carroll crazy and mentally ill,” adding, “She said I did something to her that never happened.” The jury also saw the Access Hollywood tape. Trump, his attorneys and supporters have dismissed Carroll’s allegations as politically motivated attacks and an attempt to sell more copies of his memoir. Trump said he was not at the department store with Carroll and had no idea who she was when she first went public with the story. On his social media network last week, Trump called the case a made-up scam. At trial, Trump’s attorney also questioned why Carroll did not report the alleged assault to police at the time; Carroll, 79, said many people his age were conditioned to keep quiet about such attacks. Carroll, a registered Democrat, also said she voted for Trump’s Democratic opponents in 2016 and 2020, but said it had nothing to do with her trial. Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, said she hopes Carroll’s case will mobilize voters. After Trump’s election, millions gathered to protest him in women’s marches across the country, and the events have been credited with sparking increased political involvement by women, including seeing a number record number of women elected to the U.S. House midterm in 2018. I hope we can take this moment as yet another proof of the absolutely urgent and critical need to empower women politically in this country, a- she declared.

