Inspection of Lampung President Joko Widodo crosses damaged roads up to 6 kilometers | Login Options





Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi inspects the damaged road on the Ryacudu Canal leading to Kota Baru area, Jati Agung district, South Lampung, Lampung province, Friday, May 5, 2023. President Jokowi and his entourage arrived at Jalan Terusan Rycadu, Lampung on Friday at around 10:20 a.m. WIB after visiting Natar market. The head of state is seen in a black sedan with a red “Indonesia 1” plate. Arriving at Ryacudu Canal Road, Jokowi and his entourage immediately left to inspect the damaged road to Kota Baru. On the spot, many local inhabitants await the arrival of the number one person in Indonesia. The president and his entourage tried the rutted road with the presidential car for a distance of about 5-6 kilometers, then the group turned around to perform Friday prayers at the Airan Raya mosque. Seen in the car of number 1 in Indonesia, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan accompanied the president to inspect the damaged road. The President and his entourage reviewed the damaged road for more than 1 hour. While inspecting the damaged road on Ryacudu Canal Road in Kota Baru, the President did not forget to greet people from inside his vehicle and hand out a number of t-shirts. Prior to the President’s arrival, security guards who were a combination of TNI/Polri had been prepared to secure President Jokowi’s arrival along the road taken during the inspection in Lampung. Security guards were also seen sterilizing all the routes taken by President Jokowi. Based on fatigue activities in Lampung, the President of the Republic of Indonesia and his entourage are expected to arrive at Radin Intan II Airport at 08:25 WIB. Then, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the Governor and his entourage went to the traditional market of Natar, in the regency of South Lampung, to inspect the market and hand over direct cash assistance. Afterwards, the President and his entourage will proceed to the Kota Baru toll gate and give a presentation, which will be followed by a viewing of the Purwotani road to Kota Baru. The president is also scheduled for Friday prayers at the Airan Mosque. President Jokowi wants to confirm the truth about the many damaged roads in Lampung whose videos have gone viral in cyberspace. Jokowi also revealed that the government is now starting efforts to collect data on district/city roads as well as provincial roads that have been badly damaged. The Head of State believes that this has happened because the Regional Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBD) at both the provincial and district/city level has not been allocated for infrastructure development.[] (BETWEEN)

