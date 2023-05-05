Early results show Tory losses in local elections in England





Britain’s Conservative Party suffered heavy losses in local elections on Friday, early results showed, in a vote seen as a harbinger of its grip on power. But the extent of the setback remains unclear, with thousands of regions yet to declare winners. The vote to determine control over hundreds of municipalities, which took place across England on Thursday, could be Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ biggest test of popularity ahead of a general election due to be held in the fall of 2024 and could mean the end of 14 years of Conservative government. With more than a quarter of the results declared, the Conservatives had lost more than 220 seats by early Friday, with the main opposition Labor party gaining more than 120 seats and the centrist Liberal Democrats also achieving strong results, adding nearly 60. Conservative leaders, hoping to manage expectations, had predicted that an anti-incumbent attitude would make some losses inevitable. Pollsters are tracking the results to gauge the extent of the Tory pushback and to extrapolate whether that would be enough to propel Labor to victory in a general election.

Mr Sunak’s technocratic leadership calmed nerves in his party after a series of scandals last year forced the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and economic turmoil then toppled the government of his successor, Liz Truss , who resigned after just 44 days in Downing Street. In recent weeks, the position of the Conservative parties in the polls has improved after some political successes for Mr Sunak, including an agreement with the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland. But his party is still trailing Labor by double digits in many polls as inflation rises and the economy stagnates, while the country faces continuing social unrest and a crisis in its national service. health. There were early signs of trouble for the Tories on Friday. Labor took control of two southern English towns previously held by the Tories: Plymouth on the south-west coast and Medway in east London. Significantly, Labor also won in Stoke-on-Trent in the center of the country, and won a mayoral race in Middlesbrough in the North East, both in areas known as Red Wall, which have shifted to the Conservative Labor Party over the past few years. general election.

Voters in these deindustrialised areas have been lured in by Mr Johnson’s upbeat and populist rhetoric and his promise to get Brexit done in 2019, and Labor is fighting to win them back as a stepping stone to regaining power. But while it was shaping up to be a bad day for the Tories, it was unclear whether Labor would pick up enough spoils to put it on track to win a clear majority in the general election. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey told the BBC his performance exceeded all expectations. It would compound the Tories’ woes without necessarily ensuring a Labor victory next year.

